19 January 2022

Since it was announced last month that the entire North-South Highway would support Touch ‘n Go’s radio frequency identification (RFID) system for toll payments, there have been several concerns raised over the reliability of the tags. In response, highway concessionaire PLUS Malaysia has said it would give out free replacements for faulty tags at toll plazas.

The company stated that toll personnel will hand out a coupon for a full detection diagnostic test should the tag be unreadable by either the RFID lane’s reader or the staff’s handheld one. This test can be taken at the nearest Touch ‘n Go fitment centre, and in the event that the RFID tag still cannot be read, Touch ‘n Go will replace the tag for free.

This is one of several improvements PLUS has made in response to customer and public feedback, which also include doubling the number of personnel attending to issues at toll plazas and improving the visibility of directional signages. The company advised motorists to ensure proper use of the lanes according to guidance on the signage provided.

Since implementing the system on the main stretch of the highway (from Juru in Penang to Skudai in Johor) on Saturday, PLUS recorded a migration rate of 10% to RFID transactions. The company stated that it hopes the increased use of the system, which it said is in line with the current popularity of contactless payments and e-wallets, will provide a “smoother and more enjoyable travel experience.”