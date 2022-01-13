In Local News, Technology / By Mick Chan / 13 January 2022 12:41 pm / 0 comments

PLUS Malaysia has released a statement confirming the commencement of RFID toll transactions for private passenger cars (Class 1) on the North-South Expressway (NSE) from Juru, Penang to Skudai, Johor, which will be at 10pm on Saturday, January 15, 2022.

The rolling out of the RFID toll collection from that date will see all 83 toll plazas along the NSE be equipped with at least one RFID lane for highway users in Class 1 vehicles, according to PLUS Malaysia.

“The launch on January 15 will enable more private passenger (Class 1) customers to subscribe to the new mode of toll payment and enjoy seamless and contactless transactions via an e-Wallet,” said PLUS COO Datuk Zakaria Ahmad Zabidi.

At present, there are approximately 1.5 million highway users that use Touch ‘n Go RFID for highway toll payments along other highways particularly within the Klang Valley, PLUS Malaysia said. The Touch ‘n Go RFID tag can be purchased for RM35 at authorised RFID fitment centres. Alternatively, self-fitment kits can be purchased online for the same price, and we’ve also had a go at DIY installation ourselves.

Yesterday, PLUS Malaysia had released a set of brief care tips for the RFID tag after installation; essentially, the vehicle should not be washed within 24 hours of installation of the RFID tag, and afterwards, care also needs to be taken around the RFID tag when washing the vehicle.

Still new to the RFID toll transaction technology? Here, we recap how to get it installed on your vehicle, as well as how it works on highways, and what happens when one of several possible scenarios take place.