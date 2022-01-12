In Local News, Technology / By Mick Chan / 12 January 2022 3:49 pm / 0 comments

As the January 15, 2022 date for the opening of Touch ‘n Go RFID-specific lanes on the main stretch of the North-South Expressway approaches, PLUS Malaysia has released a brief set of care tips on its PLUSMiles Facebook page for the RFID tag once it has been affixed to the user’s vehicle.

Here, a list of what can and cannot be done with the RFID tag mostly pertains to the cleaning of the vehicle. The vehicle with a freshly installed RFID tag should not be washed within 24 hours of its installation, regardless of whether the tag is located on the windscreen or on the headlamp.

After that period of time, users should also take care not to use corrosive chemicals when washing the car, in particular the area where the RFID tag is located. This doesn’t mean that the RFID tag can be removed for washing, however; as a security measure, the tag will no longer function once it is removed from the vehicle it was originally installed on.

Certainly, this means that due care should be exercised when cleaning the exterior of your RFID tag-equipped vehicle. When sending your car for washing, be sure to inform the car wash personnel to be careful when cleaning areas of the exterior surrounding the RFID tag, in order to prevent damage and malfunction.

We’ve covered the roll-out of toll payments via Touch ‘n Go RFID in detail; check out the article to have a better idea of what its usage entails. Separately, the Malaysian government announced last month that it is aiming for RFID usage to reach 60% by the end of this year.

The Touch ‘n Go card and SmartTAG methods of payment will remain active, and any phasing out of the two methods are subject to RFID usage rates and lane availability, deputy works minister Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup said at a question-and-answer session at the Dewan Negara in December.