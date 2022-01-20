In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Porsche / By Mick Chan / 20 January 2022 12:11 pm / 0 comments

The Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo range has grown, previously starting with the GTS that is also offered in fastback sedan guise, and now features five variants covering the gamut of powertrain choices for the fully electric model range.

This ranges from the single-motor, rear-wheel-drive Taycan base model to the top-end dual-motor all-wheel-drive Taycan Turbo S with 761 PS. The base Taycan Sport Turismo employs a single rear-axle motor rated at a maximum output of 408 PS, which is uprated to 476 PS with the Performance Battery Plus specified; next up is the dual-motor, AWD Taycan 4S Sport Turismo.

This starts with 530 PS, and can be uprated to 571 PS with the optional Performance Battery Plus; this yields the longest battery range in the Taycan Sport Turismo line-up at 498 km on the combined WLTP cycle. Above that is the 598 PS GTS Sport Turismo, the 680 PS Turbo Sport Turismo and the 761 PS Turbo S Sport Turismo, the latter achieving the 0-100 km/h sprint in 2.8 seconds and a top speed of 260 km/h.

As with revisions applied to the Taycan for the 2022 model year, the Taycan Sport Turismo range gets revised thermal management and charging functions; batteries for the latest Taycan range can be charged from 5% to 80% in under 24 minutes, or five minutes to add 100 km of battery range.

These are at the maximum charging rate of 270 kW DC, as specified for the Taycan GTS that made its debut last November. Charging at 50 kW DC offers 100 km of additional range in 26 minutes, or 5-80% in 93 minutes. a full charge from zero at 11 kW AC takes nine hours for the Taycan GTS.

In terms of accommodation, the Taycan Sport Turismo offers slightly more space to the tune of 45 mm more rear headroom and 9 mm more front headroom compared to the Taycan fastback sedan, while the long-roof Taycan’s luggage compartment holds 446 litres (407 litres for the Taycan) and a larger aperture at 801 mm wide and 543 mm tall, compared to the sedan’s 434 mm and 330 mm tall opening.

Folding down the 60:40 split-folding rear seats further expands luggage capacity to 1,212 litres, while the front trunk or “frunk” adds another 84 litres. Atop the Taycan Sport Turismo is the Sunshine Control panoramic roof, which offers control over how much light is let into the cabin. In addition to clear and matte settings, a choice of ‘Semi’ or ‘Bold’ patterns can be selected for the roof, as well as a dynamic Roller Blind setting.

The Taycan Sport Turismo range features infotainment that has been brought in line with updates applied to the Taycan last year, where Apple CarPlay and Android Auto have been integrated into the Porsche Communication Management (PCM) suite. Voice Pilot now gets improved support for natural voice recognition, while the Charging Planner has also been improved further to factor in fast-charging stops, and to avoid short charging stops. On this system, charging stations can also be classified by performance class.

Market debuts for the 2022 Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo range will begin with the GTS from the end of next month, with other models to follow shortly thereafter in mid-March, says Porsche. In the United Kingdom, the Taycan Sport Turismo starts from £73,560 (RM419,537) for the base model, through £84,830 (RM483,814) for the 4S, £104,990 (RM598,672) for the GTS, £117,670 (RM670,976) for the Turbo and £140,080 (RM798,762) for the top Turbo S, according to Autocar.

GALLERY: Porsche Taycan GTS