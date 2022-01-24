In Local News / By Mick Chan / 24 January 2022 6:06 pm / 0 comments

The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) will be deploying in-car radar devices as well as the Intelligent Compound Online Payment System (iCOPS) for traffic law enforcement in the upcoming Ops Selamat 17 that will be carried in conjunction with the upcoming Chinese New Year celebrations, the New Straits Times reported.

The in-car radar devices will be used as a speed detection device, and will be used in addition to regular enforcement operations for detecting vehicles exceeding the posted speed limit, said deputy IGP Datuk Razarudin Husain.

Meanwhile, the iCOPS will show if the caught traffic offenders have outstanding summonses and traffic offence arrest warrants, the deputy IGP said. The system will also detect vehicles which have been stolen, cloned or have otherwise been involved in criminal cases, and are very helpful in storing and building vehicle profiles for police analysis at present and in the future, he added.

Enforcement with the in-car radar and iCOPS systems will be carried out by the police force’s highway patrol teams, which will be assigned to patrols along highways nationwide including those operated by PLUS Malaysia, Razarudin said.

“After two years of Ops Selamat not being implemented due to the Movement Control Order (MCO), Ops Selamat has now been relaunched. The operation is being carried out with two main objectives, namely to prevent burglary and minimise road accidents during the festive season,” he continued.

Meanwhile, PLUS expects to see a surge in the volume of vehicles plying its highways, with up to 1.6 million vehicles expected to be on the roads during the Chinese New Year period, said PLUS Malaysia chairman Datuk Mohamad Nasir Ab Latif.

“Based on studies, we expect the number of vehicles on the highway to start increasing on January 28 and 29, as well as on February 2 and 5,” Latif said. To that end, a total of 246 PLUSRonda teams will be on duty throughout the festive season, and the frequency of patrols have been increased to help highway users when they encounter problems, he added.