25 January 2022

Darryn Binder (left) and Andrea Dovizioso (seated)

Making the transition from Petronas Sepang Racing Team (SRT) to Yamaha WithU RNF MotoGP Racing Team, the independent team revealed its 2022 MotoGP racing livery. Held in the Philharmonic Theater in Verona, Italy, RNF is led by team principal Datuk Razlan Razali, with riders Andrea Doviszioso and Darryn Binder in MotoGP.

Riders Niccolo Canepa and Bradley Smith will campaign in the FIM MotoE electric motorcycle race class under the WithU GRT RNF MotoE banner. RNF MotoGP will be managed by Wilco Zeelenberg while the MotoE team is led by Filippo Conti.

RNF MotoGP Racing rose from the ashes of SRT after national oil company Petronas withdrew its sponsorship of the SRT MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3 teams in 2021. RNF will be racing the Yamaha YZR-MI and as a Yamaha satellite team as was previously done under SRT with riders Fabio Quartararo, Franco Morbidelli and Valentino Rossi.

The RNF MotoGP team gets its first official outing in the new race livery at the Winter Test in Sepang International Circuit on February 5 and 6. “We are rebuilding, rebranding and with the riders, that we have engaged for this year, Andrea Dovizioso and Darryn Binder, the target is to become competitive, surprise everybody and do the best we can in achieving our goals,” said Razlan.