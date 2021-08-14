In Bikes, International Bike News, MotoGP / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 14 August 2021 10:37 am / 0 comments

By mutual agreement, Petronas and Sepang International Circuit (SIC) have ended their partnership for sponsorship of the Petronas Sepang Racing Team. This will take effect at the end of the 2021 MotoGP season.

In an official press statement, Petronas Head of Strategic Communications, Datin Anita Azrina Abdul Aziz said, We entered into this partnership with SIC to showcase our R&D capabilities, and we are proud that PETRONAS Fluid Technology Solutions have been instrumental towards establishing the team’s status as a championship contender.”

She continued by saying that it is felt to be the right time for conclusion of the partnership with (SIC). Sepang Racing Team (SRT) will continue on under a new entity in the MotoGP class, according to SIC Chief Executive Officer Azhan Shafriman Hanif.