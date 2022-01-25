In Bikes, Local Bike News, QJMotor / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 25 January 2022 1:07 pm / 0 comments

Alongside the launch of the Moto Morini X-Cape 650, MForce also showed the 2022 QJMotor SRT 800, scheduled for market release in Malaysia by the second quarter of 2022. Pricing is said to be around RM50,000 but this is yet to be confirmed pending JPJ Vehicle Type Approval (VTA).

Designed as an adventure-tourer, the SRT 800 rather tellingly wears a ‘TRK’ logo on the seat panel. This is perhaps a sign the SRT 800 will be destined for certain markets as the Benelli TRK 800.

Tina Jiang, parent company of QJMotor, owns the Benelli brand and manufactures a series of products, widely known locally for the Benelli TnT series sports bikes. As MForce also distributes the Benelli brand in Malaysia, a question posed to an MForce representative about whether both brands will be sold side-by-side in Malaysia elicited a response of, “the matter is being worked out and no decision has been made as yet.”

Styling for the SRT 800 follows typical adventure bike design language, with tall front end and large 18.5-litre fuel tank. A 7-inch TFT-LCD screen displays all the necessary information and LED lighting is used throughout.

The model of the SRT 800 on display at MForce Benelli Best Shop dealer Men Huat Motor in Alor Setar, Kedah, was equipped with spokes lacing a 19-inch anodised gold rim. There was also a cast alloy wheel version and attendees were informed both would be sold in Malaysia.