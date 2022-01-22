In Bikes, Local Bike News, Moto Morini / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 22 January 2022 7:31 pm / 0 comments

Here is a quick first look at the 2022 Moto Morini X-Cape 650 adventure-tourer, scheduled to arrive in Malaysia by the middle of the year. No price for the X-Cape 650 has been fixed as yet, but a source told paultan.org the estimated price will be around the RM45,000 point, pending final approval.

This follows the recent announcement of MForce Bike Holdings appointed the Malaysian distributor for Moto Morini, with the X-Cape 650 being the first the model sold locally. No word as yet if other Moto Morini motorcycles will follow the X-Cape 650, such as the Corsaro ZZ and ZT 1200 naked sports bikes and the retro Super Scrambler 1200 and Seiemmezzo SCR/STR 650.

The X-Cape 650 will be offered in two variants, the difference being cast alloy versus spoked wheels. Colour options include a Smoky Anthracite and Red Passion, with the Red Passion X-Cape 650 shown fitted with Moto Morini branded aluminium touring boxes.

Equipped with a 19-inch front and 17-inch shod with 110/80 and 150/70 tyres, the X-Cape 650 is intended for the touring side of the adventure-touring equation, with some light off-roading thrown in. The equipment fit out is complete with colour TFT-LCD screen, Brembo brakes and LED lighting throughout.

Also standard is a dual USB charging port inside the front cowl for charging the rider’s electronics. Other riding conveniences include backlit switches on the handlebar pods.

Brembo does the braking on the X-Cape 650 with twin two-piston callipers clamping 298 mm floating discs on the front wheel and a two-piston calliper and 255 mm disc at the back. Bosch 9.1 Mb ABS is standard equipment and ABS is switchable for off-road work.

Front suspension uses a Marzocchi upside-down fork, measuring 50 mm in diameter, while the rear coms with a preload adjustable monoshock. Power from the 649 cc, liquid-cooled two-cylinder is rated at 59 hp at 8,250 rpm with 56 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm, fed by Bosch EFI.

The X-Cape 650 weighs in at 213 kg dry, with 18-litres of fuel carried in the tank. Seat height is listed as 820 mm and there is 175 mm of ground clearance with primary competition for the X-Cape 650 in Malaysia coming from the Suzuki V-Strom 650XT, priced at RM37,989.