In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Anthony Lim / 26 January 2022 5:13 pm / 0 comments

Time once more for the weekly fuel price update, with the ministry of finance having announced the retail prices of fuel for the coming week of January 27 to February 2.

No cheer this coming week if you’re a RON 97 petrol user, because the fuel has gone up again, with a five sen increase taking it to RM3.12 per litre (RM3.07 last week). The hike has no impact on RON 95 petrol, which continues at its ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre, as set by the government last February.

As for diesel, its prices remain unchanged, with Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends continuing at RM2.15 per litre, while Euro 5 B7 – which saw a 10 sen price increase at the start of the year and now costs 20 sen more per litre – stays at RM2.35 per litre.

These prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, February 2, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the fifth edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for 2022, and the 159th since the system was introduced in 2019.