In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Anthony Lim / 19 January 2022 5:06 pm / 0 comments

It’s time again for the weekly fuel price update, with the ministry of finance having announced the retail prices of fuel for the coming week of January 20 to 26.

There’s no price revision for RON 97 petrol this week, and so the fuel continues on at the RM3.07 per litre it was at last week. No movement as per usual for RON 95 petrol, which continues at its ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre that was set by the government last February.

Similarly, the price of diesel is also unchanged, with Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends remaining fixed at RM2.15 per litre, while Euro 5 B7 – which saw a 10 sen price increase at the start of the year and now costs 20 sen more per litre – is priced at RM2.35 per litre.

These prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, January 26, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the fourth edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for 2022, and the 158th since the system was introduced in 2019.