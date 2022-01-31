In International News / By Gerard Lye / 31 January 2022 11:18 am / 2 comments

Jason Momoa is the latest member of The Fast family, as the star of Aquaman will join the cast of Fast & Furious 10, which is set to be released on May 19, 2023 (previously early-April).

For now, it isn’t clear if what sort of character Momoa will play in the 10th instalment of the movie franchise, although various reports suggest it will be villainous in nature, according to a report by The Hollywood Reporter.

In any case, he will join familiar faces like Vin Diesel (Dominic Toretto), Michelle Rodriguez (Letty Ortiz), Jordana Brewster (Mia Toretto), Tyrese Gibson (Roman Pearce), Ludacris (Tej Parker) and Sung Kang (Han Lue). Other potential names on the call sheet are Charlize Theron (Cipher) and John Cena (Jakob Toretto), the latter first introduced in Fast & Furious 9. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (Luke Hobbs) won’t be returning due to the ongoing beef with Diesel.

Diesel previously confirmed that that the main Fast and Furious storyline starring his character will come to an end after two more films. Justin Lin, who directed the third, fourth, fifth, sixth and ninth films, will return to direct the family’s final two adventures.