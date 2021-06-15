In International News / By Gerard Lye / 15 June 2021 12:46 pm / 0 comments

In an interview with The Associated Press, actor Vin Diesel has confirmed that the main Fast and Furious storyline starring his character – Dominic Toretto – will come to an end after two more films.

According to Diesel, Universal Pictures wants to close out the saga in two parts, with potential release dates in 2023 and 2024. “Every story deserves its own ending,” he said. Despite the end of the Toretto storyline, the Fast and Furious cinematic universe will continue to live on, with spinoffs reportedly in the works.

“I know people are going to feel like it doesn’t have to end, but I think all good things should. There are reasons for a finale. I think this franchise has deserved it,” Diesel added. Justin Lin, who directed the third, fourth, fifth, sixth and ninth Fast and Furious films, will be at the helm of the last two films.

“We got together and Vin says ’I think we should think about closing up the saga now’. Nine is kind of the first film of the final chapter. We’re kind of reconfiguring everything, so that the next two movies should wrap up this amazing journey for these characters,” Lin commented.

Diesel first starred in 2001’s The Fast and the Furious and has gone on to appear in seven more films in the franchise, with the only exception being 2003’s 2 Fast 2 Furious. “This franchise was born from the pavement, from the concrete. The world just championed this underdog to a place where it has already surpassed all of these other franchises. But the franchise has a soul, and that soul has to rest,” he said.

The ninth film of the franchise, Fast & Furious 9 (also known as F9) is set to hit theaters soon after being delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In Malaysia, the film is supposed to begin screening at cinemas on June 24, but with the extension of the full movement control order (FMCO), it looks like we’ll have to wait a little longer to rejoin the family.