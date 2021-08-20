In International News / By Gerard Lye / 20 August 2021 12:02 pm / 0 comments

Back in June this year, actor Vin Diesel confirmed that there would be two more Fast and Furious films on the way to close out the main storyline involving his character (Dominic Toretto). This will bring the final film tally of The Fast Saga to 11, with the penultimate film set to be released on April 7, 2023.

This was confirmed in a report by Entertainment Weekly, with Diesel telling the publication that filming of the 10th instalment will commence in January 2022. It’s rumoured that the 10th and 11th Fast and Furiuous movies will be shot back-to-back to ensure a shorter wait time between their releases, with the latter said to hit theatres in 2024.

“Just wait for 10. Let’s just say, the fact that you guys know that the studio is saying we can’t cover all this ground that needs to be covered in just one movie, you can only imagine what is to come,” Diesel said during the EW’s Binge: The Fast Saga podcast. Justin Lin, who directed the third, fourth, fifth, sixth and ninth films, will return behind the camera for the last two outings of the family that we should know pretty well by now.

As far as casting goes, the usual suspects you can expect include Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris (Chris Bridges) and Sung Kang. However, it isn’t known if John Cena, who made his first appearance as Jakob Toretto in Fast & Furious 9 (also referred to as F9), will make a return for the upcoming films.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has already exited the The Fast Saga due to his beef with Diesel (he’s still in for the next spin-off), but Jason Statham appears to be a possibility. If you watched F9, his character Deckard Shaw does show up in a mid-credits scene alongside Kang’s Han. What does it all mean?

Well, Kang teasingly told the publication, “”I think there’s just one word – Gisele. All roads lead to Gisele.” Lin added, “I feel like it’s making a big promise. It’s so funny because I’d called [Statham] and he came and did the tag for F6, and we had talked about all this stuff.”

“Then I called him one day and said, ‘Hey Jason, I’m not going to do F7.’ He’s like, ‘What?!’ And so, then I called him and I say, ‘Hey Jason, I’m going to have you do the tag for F9.’ And he’s like, “But we get to work together after this!’” Lin continued.

If you can recall, Gisele is Gal Gadot’s character that allegedly died in Fast & Furious 6. Whether she returns in the upcoming films is anyone’s guess, but “returning from the dead” is something that Kang’s Han is familiar with.