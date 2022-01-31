In Cars, International News, Toyota, Volkswagen / By Gerard Lye / 31 January 2022 4:51 pm / 0 comments

Toyota has announced its sales and production results for 2021, which includes its Daihatsu and Hino subsidiaries. From January to December last year, the company sold a total of 10,495,548 vehicles, which represents a 10.1% increase from what it achieved in 2020.

According to Toyota, the year-on-year increase is due to the effects of the spread of Covid-19 being less severe than in 2020. In terms of production, Toyota produced 10,076,246 vehicles worldwide in 2021, which is 9.4% more than in 2020.

Even so, the company said it sold 5.5% less vehicles in December 2021 compared to the same month in 2020 due to the ongoing effects from the parts supply shortage caused by the spread of Covid-19 in Southeast Asia and by insufficient semiconductor supplies.

Despite all that, Toyota will likely remain the world’s top-selling carmaker after securing the title from Volkswagen Group in 2020 – pending results from General Motors and Stellantis. The German company saw a decline of 4.5% in global sales across all its brands in 2021, recording a total of 9.305 million vehicles.

Volkswagen Group did proudly state that deliveries of its battery electric vehicles (BEVs) nearly doubled to 452,900 units, accounting for 5.1% of total deliveries. The ID.4 became the company’s best-selling BEV in 2021 with 119,600 units, followed by the ID.3 (73,500 units), Audi e-tron (49,200 units), Skoda Enyaq iV (44,700 units), e-up! (41,400 units) and the Porsche Taycan (41,300 units).