9 February 2022

First revealed as part of an overall Toyota electric vehicle showcase at the end of last year, Lexus has now shown more of its four-door, the Electrified Sedan Concept, revealing the sides and the rear of the concept car.

Given its name, the Electrified Sedan Concept will preface a battery-powered sedan model, and so the concept vehicle is shown without exhaust outlets at its rear end. Here, the design of its tail lamp assemblies draw from those on production Lexus models such the LC in its boomerang outline, while the sloping fastback meets the rear end at a ducktail spoiler above the Lexus script.

Along its sides, the Electrified Sedan Concept wears a character line from its front wheel vents, tracing through the front and rear doors before meeting the rear window line and flowing into the C-pillar, with the treatment of the rear portion offering hints of the current IS sedan.

This follows the release of additional images of the Lexus Electrified SUV Concept, and the front end of the Electrified Sedan differs from the SUV concept in dispensing with the SUV’s EV-adapted spindle grille design, instead wearing a front end that has much larger air intakes at its sides and along the lower section.

Meanwhile, the headlamp and foglamp units are recessed relatively deep into the intakes. This front-end treatment is similar to that on the Lexus electrified sports car concept that was revealed as part of the wider Toyota EV showcase, thus appearing to be the design that differentiates the sports cars and sedans from the SUVs.

As with the Electrified SUV Concept, Lexus has yet to reveal a specific date for when a production-ready version of this Electrified Sedan Concept will materialise. According to the carmaker’s broader EV roll-out plans, the brand will offer a comprehensive electric vehicle line-up in North America, Europe and China by 2030, followed by expanding into other markets worldwide by 2035.