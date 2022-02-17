In Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Jonathan Lee / 17 February 2022 10:28 am / 0 comments

It’s almost time – UMW Toyota Motor will launch the facelifted eighth-generation Toyota Camry at 9pm tonight, having teased the car’s arrival last week. The refreshed D-segment sedan is set to make its debut more than three years after the XV70 was introduced in late 2018.

As you can see in this image, the Camry receives a mildly redesigned front fascia, sporting a more clearly defined centre air intake (the wide lower grille graphic is still visible) flanked by contrasting C-shaped frames. The nip and tuck should also add a new wheel design and a smoked finish for the taillights.

Inside, the changes are expected to be even more extensive, with the addition of a freestanding infotainment touchscreen that measures up to nine inches across (up from the eight-inch display currently offered). The updated Toyota Safety Sense 2.5 suite of driver assists, which now includes nighttime pedestrian and daytime cyclist detection and an improved adaptive cruise control, should also be on the cards.

No technical details have been revealed just yet, but the company has hinted at a new 2.5 litre Dynamic Force engine to replace the ageing 2AR-FE in the outgoing model. Equipped with D-4S direct injection and a 13:1 compression ratio and achieving a claimed thermal efficiency of 40%, the still naturally-aspirated A25A-FKS delivers an extra 25 PS and 15 Nm of torque, producing 209 PS at 6,600 rpm and 250 Nm at 5,000 rpm. It will be mated to an eight-speed Direct Shift automatic gearbox instead of the old six-speeder.

GALLERY: 2022 Toyota Camry 2.5 Premium facelift in Thailand