In Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Jonathan Lee / 11 February 2022 3:04 pm / 8 comments

Having been launched in Thailand back in November, the facelifted Toyota Camry is finally making its way to the Malaysian market, with distributor UMW Toyota Motor teasing a February 17 launch date. The refresh will arrive more than three years after the eighth-generation XV70 made its debut in late 2018.

Barely visible in the sole image provided is the revised front fascia, sporting a more clearly defined centre air intake (the wide lower grille graphic is still visible) flanked by contrasting C-shaped frames. The nip and tuck should also add a new wheel design and a smoked finish for the taillights.

Inside, the changes are expected to be even more extensive, with the addition of a freestanding infotainment touchscreen that measures up to nine inches across (up from the eight-inch display currently offered). The updated Toyota Safety Sense 2.5+ suite of driver assists, which now includes nighttime pedestrian and daytime cyclist detection and an improved adaptive cruise control, should also be on the cards.

Interestingly, the company mentioned that “new power” will “surge within”, hinting of a new powertrain underneath. The Camry was previously saddled with an outdated 2AR-FE 2.5 litre Dual VVT-i four-cylinder engine and six-speed automatic transmission from the seventh-gen model, instead of the newer Dynamic Force mill available in other markets.

At the time, it was speculated that the decision to go with the older engine was due to supply restraints for the more advanced unit, which have apparently eased. The Dynamic Force mill has since turned up in Malaysia under the bonnet of the RAV4, as well as the related Lexus ES 250.

If that’s the case, the Camry is set to receive quite a bump in power. Equipped with D-4S direct injection and a 13:1 compression ratio and achieving a claimed thermal efficiency of 40%, the A25A-FKS delivers an extra 25 PS and 15 Nm of torque, producing 209 PS at 6,600 rpm and 250 Nm at 5,000 rpm. It will almost certainly be mated to an eight-speed Direct Shift automatic.

GALLERY: 2022 Toyota Camry 2.5 Premium facelift in Thailand