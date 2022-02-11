Having been launched in Thailand back in November, the facelifted Toyota Camry is finally making its way to the Malaysian market, with distributor UMW Toyota Motor teasing a February 17 launch date. The refresh will arrive more than three years after the eighth-generation XV70 made its debut in late 2018.
Barely visible in the sole image provided is the revised front fascia, sporting a more clearly defined centre air intake (the wide lower grille graphic is still visible) flanked by contrasting C-shaped frames. The nip and tuck should also add a new wheel design and a smoked finish for the taillights.
Inside, the changes are expected to be even more extensive, with the addition of a freestanding infotainment touchscreen that measures up to nine inches across (up from the eight-inch display currently offered). The updated Toyota Safety Sense 2.5+ suite of driver assists, which now includes nighttime pedestrian and daytime cyclist detection and an improved adaptive cruise control, should also be on the cards.
Interestingly, the company mentioned that “new power” will “surge within”, hinting of a new powertrain underneath. The Camry was previously saddled with an outdated 2AR-FE 2.5 litre Dual VVT-i four-cylinder engine and six-speed automatic transmission from the seventh-gen model, instead of the newer Dynamic Force mill available in other markets.
At the time, it was speculated that the decision to go with the older engine was due to supply restraints for the more advanced unit, which have apparently eased. The Dynamic Force mill has since turned up in Malaysia under the bonnet of the RAV4, as well as the related Lexus ES 250.
If that’s the case, the Camry is set to receive quite a bump in power. Equipped with D-4S direct injection and a 13:1 compression ratio and achieving a claimed thermal efficiency of 40%, the A25A-FKS delivers an extra 25 PS and 15 Nm of torque, producing 209 PS at 6,600 rpm and 250 Nm at 5,000 rpm. It will almost certainly be mated to an eight-speed Direct Shift automatic.
GALLERY: 2022 Toyota Camry 2.5 Premium facelift in Thailand
Comments
What a shame, we are already being priced though our nose for the car and yet we receive subpar items/tech. And those company registration are to be blamed for buying old Toyota Tech as quoted:
At the time, it was speculated that the decision to go with the older engine was due to supply restraints for the more advanced unit, which have apparently eased.
Looking forward
200k and no turbo? Thanks, but no.
If you want turbo, then buy your performance but turbo is not cheap once you service. And RM200k is because of changing to new engine and other items for this facelift
Interesting
Finally no CVT.
Goodbye to dual vvti 2.5 engine
Camry and accord were in the list as a family far before this generation was launched. but at 200k price tag for a supposedly affordable family car just felt not right…at least not until for another gen or two until we forget the 150k range tag in the memory.