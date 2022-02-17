In Cars, International News, Jaguar, Land Rover / By Gerard Lye / 17 February 2022 9:47 am / 1 comment

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has announced a multi-year strategic partnership with Nvidia to jointly develop and deliver next-generation automated driving systems as well as services and experiences powered by artificial intelligence (AI) for its customers.

The partnership will see future JLR vehicles beginning in 2025 be built on the Nvidia Drive software-defined platform, which enables various systems relating to active safety, automated driving, automated parking and driver assistance. Additionally, the platform will deliver AI features like occupant monitoring and visualization of the vehicle’s environment inside the vehicle.

Providing the processing power necessary to enable such features is Nvidia Drive Hyperion, which features the company’s Drive Orin system-on-a-chip (SoC) computing unit and is further supported by the Drive AV and Drive IX software; safety, security and networking systems; along with surround sensors and cameras.

For a simplified overview, Drive Orin will be the brain of the car running the JLR Operating System, while Drive Hyperion acts as the central nervous system. JLR’s decision to team up with Nvidia is a sensible one, as the latter has a long track record with such technologies and rapport with many other carmakers (Volvo, Audi, VinFast, Volkswagen, Toyota, Mercedes-Benz and many more).

However, it should be noted that Nvidia isn’t delivering an off-the-shelf solution with Nvidia Drive, as the requirements of each carmaker are taken into consideration to develop a bespoke platform. The company’s latest Drive Hyperion 8 revealed last November is offered as a comprehensive solution, but is designed to be open and modular, for instance.

Besides taking on Nvidia’s hardware and software, JLR will also leverage on in-house developed data centre solutions with Nvidia DGX to train AI models, which can then be verified and validate using the Drive Sim software built on Nvidia Omniverse.

The latter allows for real-time physically accurate simulations and further bolsters data collection which is key to ensuring autonomous driving systems work as they should. Any improvements developed from these learnings can then be pushed to vehicles via over-the-air software updates.

“Collaboration and knowledge sharing with industry leader Nvidia is essential to realising our Reimagine strategy, setting new benchmarks in quality, technology and sustainability,” said Thierry Bolloré, CEO of JLR.

“Jaguar Land Rover will become the creator of the world’s most desirable luxury vehicles and services for the most discerning customers. Our long-term strategic partnership with NVIDIA will unlock a world of potential for our future vehicles as the business continues its transformation into a truly global, digital powerhouse,” he added.

“Next-generation cars will transform automotive into one of the largest and most advanced technology industries. Fleets of software-defined, programmable cars will offer new functionalities and services for the life of the vehicles. We are thrilled to partner with Jaguar Land Rover to reimagine the future of transportation and create the most advanced cars,” commented Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia.