16 February 2021

With new CEO Thierry Bolloré at the helm, Jaguar Land Rover has announced its new global strategy named Reimagine that will see Jaguar become an all-electric brand by 2025. The previously planned successor to the current XJ large sedan has also been cancelled in its current form, though its nameplate will be retained, said the brand.

The move towards becoming a fully electric brand will see Jaguar use a pure electric drive architecture, and therefore no longer use the Modular Longitudinal Architecture (MLA) previously planned for the now-cancelled large sedan.

The MLA platform will continue to be developed for Land Rover, who will also use a “pure electric biased” Electric Modular Architecture (EMA) that will support advanced electrified internal combustion, says Jaguar Land Rover. The group-wide Reimagine strategy also aims to simplify manufacturing and its supply chains by consolidating the number of platforms and models produced per manufacturing plant.

The planned successor to the XJ as a sedan is no more

The Solihull, West Midlands facility will be the home of the forthcoming pure EV platform for Jaguar, in addition to manufacturing future Land Rover models based on the MLA platform, among them the forthcoming fifth-generation Range Rover.

This strategy will go towards Jaguar Land Rover’s goal of having 60% of all Land Rover vehicles sold to be fully electric, in addition to the fully electric model range for Jaguar by that time.

To that end, Land Rover will be introducing six new fully electric models within the next five years, spanning the Range Rover, Discovery and Defender model ranges. The first fully electric model from the Solihull brand will arrive in 2024, the company said. Jaguar Land Rover has also committed to long-term investment in hydrogen fuel cell technology, and fuel-cell prototypes will start road trials within 12 months.

Land Rover will join Jaguar’s electrification strategy by offering a fully electric version of every model by 2030, and this will help minimise the former’s vulnerability to the United Kingdom’s ban on the sale of new internal combustion vehicles by that year.

Jaguar’s newly confirmed all-electric direction will put it in competition with fellow British marque Bentley, which has aimed to launch its first fully electric model in 2025 – the year Jaguar goes fully electric – followed by the phasing out of purely internal combustion-powered models the following year in 2026. The Crewe-based brand will go fully electric by 2030.

The group’s new strategy will not close any manufacturing facilities, but instead emphasise “quality over volume”, and the two brands will be repositioned with Jaguar taking the electric-only direction and Land Rover retaining its off-roading credibility and at the same time, pushing further upmarket.

Jaguar’s change in brand direction hints at a move away from SUV-styled vehicles, saying that “Land Rover would be the SUVs,” citing Jaguar SUVs competing with Land Rover products as part of the reason behind the shift, according to Autocar. The CEO also had not ruled out a future Jaguar sports car, which will be fully electric should it take a place in the company’s plans, the magazine noted.