21 February 2022

2022 Honda CB650R, Candy Chromosphere Red

Getting colour and graphics updates for the Malaysian middleweight motorcycle market are the 2022 Honda CB650R naked sports and CBR650R sportsbike. Pricing for 2022 remains unchanged since 2019 – the Honda CB650R is priced at RM43,499 while the CBR650R is tagged at RM45,499 – with pricing excluding road tax, insurance and registration.

The CB650R and CBR650R will be available at Honda BigWing dealers in Penang, Setapak, Petaling Jaya and Johor at the end of February 2022. Colour updates for the CB650R are Matte Jeans Blue Metallic, Candy Chromosphere Red and Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic while the CBR650R now comes in a choice of Grand Prix Red or Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic.

Power remains the same in the engine room, with the liquid-cooled, inline-four cylinder, 649 cc power plant putting out 93.8 hp at 12,000 rpm and 64 Nm of torque at 8,500 rpm. Fuelling is by Honda’s PGM-Fi and power gets to the ground via a six-speed gearbox with assist and slipper clutch and chain final drive.

2022 Honda CB650R, Matte Jeans Blue Metallic (left) and Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic

Two-channel ABS is standard on the CB650R and CBR650R, working on twin 310 mm diameter discs with four-piston hydraulic brake callipers on the front wheel and a single 240 mm disc with single-piston calliper at the back.

Last year’s major update for the CB650R and CBR650R, the front suspension, is carried over, using 41 mm diameter Showa Separate Function Big Piston (SFF-BP) upside-down forks. This separates preload and compression into separate fork legs while the rear end uses a monoshock with 10-stage preload adjustment.

2022 Honda CBR650R, Grand Prix Red (left) and Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic

For weight, the CB650R is listed at 200 kg (203 kg in 2021) while the CBR650R tips the scales at 205 kg (208 kg in 2021). Fuel is carried in a 15.4-litre tank and seat height is set at 810 mm, while riding conveniences include a USB-C charging port located under the seat.

Inside the cockpit, an LCD digital displays all the necessary information the rider needs while full LED lighting is used throughout on the CB650R and CBR650R. For Malaysia, the Honda CB650R and CBR650R come with a two-year or 20,000 km warranty against manufacturing defects.

2022 Honda CB650R