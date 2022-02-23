In Cars, International News, Renault / By Jonathan Lee / 23 February 2022 11:11 pm / 0 comments

The Renault Austral was first made known late last year, when the French carmaker revealed the name for its new SUV. More than two months later, the C-segment competitor is nearly ready for its debut, with a planned reveal set for March 8.

Before that happens, the company revealed a teaser sketch of the car, which replaces the European-market Kadjar and competes against the likes of the Honda CR-V. As you can see, there are plenty of influences from the new Megane E-Tech Electric, including the front end (replete with the contrasting X-shaped graphic), prominent front and rear haunches, high beltline and C-shaped chrome window line graphic.

The face isn’t quite as distinctive as the Megane, however – the shapely LED daytime running light signature has been replaced by simple C-shaped light guides. These lead into a chrome strip that serves as an accent for the slim headlights and the large chequered grille. Like the Megane, the Austral features Renault’s new Nouvel’R badge – a two-dimensional diamond that harks back to the brand’s corporate image in the 1970s.

Renault says the Austral will feature the Megane’s Micro-Optic technology for the LED taillights. The illuminated lines and patterns – inscribed directly into the plexiglass cover – create a cool linear effect.

The company has also shown a sketch of the Austral’s seemingly bold interior, sporting what looks to be an enormous display panel integrating the instrument display, portrait-format centre touchscreen and flush air vents. There’s also a hand rest that can be slid back and forth, producing a “mechanical clicking sound” that Renault says is “similar to that of the dial on a safe.”

Elsewhere, you’ll find soft-touch plastic all around, along with wraparound ambient lighting, gradated seat covers, satin chrome trim and real wood veneer dusted with metallic pigment to highlight the grain – a technique inspired by Japanese lacquer art called maki-e.

Unlike the Megane E-Tech Electric, the Austral will be powered solely by petrol engines, albeit with hybrid assistance across the lineup. The existing 1.3 litre turbocharged TCe engine with a 12-volt mild hybrid system will be joined by a new 1.2 litre mill with 48 volts of mild hybrid assistance. At the top of the range sits the latest version of Renault’s E-Tech Hybrid powertrain – a full hybrid system with up to 200 PS and carbon dioxide emissions as low as 105 grams per kilometre on the WLTP cycle.

The Austral, in case you were wondering, is named after the Latin word for “south”, “australis” (yes, the same word from which Australia got its name from). Renault’s model-naming strategy manager Sylvia Dos Santos said the moniker “conjures up the vibrancy and heat of the south, the tranquil pleasure of nature, as well as wide open spaces, evoking limitless opportunities.” It’s unclear if the car will actually be sold Down Under.