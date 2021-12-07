In Cars, International News, Renault / By Gerard Lye / 7 December 2021 10:28 am / 0 comments

Renault has revealed the name of its new C-segment SUV which will replace the popular Kadjar next year, and it’s called the Austral. According to the French carmaker, the name was registered since 2005 and is derived from the Latin word “australis.”

Sylvia Dos Santos, Renault’s model-naming strategy manager, added that Austral resonates in many European languages, making it a suitable name for a vehicle sold in the region. “Austral conjures up the vibrancy and heat of the south, the tranquil pleasure of nature, as well as wide open spaces, evoking limitless opportunities,” she said.

Official details of the Austral are limited for now, but it is widely reported to be based on the modular Common Module Family (CMF) platform also used by other Alliance models like the Nissan Qashqai and X-Trail. This will also for various electrified powertrains to be fitted, including mild-hybrid, plug-in hybrid and Renault’s E-Tech hybrid setup.

The accompanying teaser doesn’t reveal a whole lot, although we do get to see the Austral’s tailgate that features the brand’s latest logo and model script beneath, while the C-shaped taillights are reminiscent of those on the latest Captur. Renault has said its new SUV will be a five-seater that measures 4.51 metres long, making it larger than the outgoing Kadjar that spans 4.45 metres.

Spyshots of a camouflaged test mule provide further insight into the Austral’s final design, with highlights being slim LED headlamps, a simpler beltline and a body that is less curvaceous than the Kadjar, in line with the new direction led by the Megane E-Tech Electric. The interior also follows the company’s new path, with a portrait-oriented touchscreen dominating the dashboard, accompanied by a digital instrument cluster and other posh amenities.





GALLERY: 2022 Renault Austral spyshots