In Cars, Honda, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News / By Mick Chan / 21 February 2022 12:05 pm / 1 comment

The fifth-generation Honda CR-V made its debut in 2017, with further improvements received courtesy of the facelift that arrived in 2020. Now, a sole patent filing image the sixth-generation sports utility vehicle has been leaked online.

This comes alongside news that the current CR-V will be discontinued for its native Japanese market this year, even though it will carry on in North America for the time being. According to Creative 311, the full-model change CR-V will make its world debut sometime between the end of this year and early 2023.

The most obvious visual change is at the front, where the grille of the forthcoming CR-V is more prominent and wears a trim part that appears to extend into each headlamp. The headlamps themselves are slimmer and wider units, now extending beyond the bonnet shutline.

The bonnet itself is less sloping and thus puts more angle between itself and the A-pillars and windscreen, offering a more car-like front than the current model. Meanwhile, the lower intake and bumper area appears to be tidied up, and together with the other front-end changes, made the CR-V look wider in front.

Fifth-generation Honda CR-V

In keeping with the SUV theme, this rendition of the next-generation CR-V also wears black plastic cladding around its wheelarches and along its lower edges, albeit a set that takes up less height throughout. This single image also reveals a tail lamp assembly that could be less boomerang-shaped when seen in profile, and its door handles are now located below the character line instead of on it, as on the current car.

Under its skin, the next-generation CR-V has been rumoured to carry over the 1.5 litre turbocharged inline-four cylinder petrol engine from the current-generation model, according to Creative 311, and this is rumoured to be joined by two hybrid powertrains; one of which will pair a 2.0 litre petrol engine with electric drive.

The latter configuration serves in the Accord 2.0L i-MMD Sport Hybrid, where the two-motor hybrid powertrain offers combined outputs of 212 hp from 5,000 rpm to 6,000 rpm and 300 Nm of torque from zero to 2,000 rpm in the D-segment sedan.

What do you think of the new looks as shown by this rendition of the sixth-generation Honda CR-V? Do you prefer the looks of the current model, or do you like this new design direction for Honda’s SUV?