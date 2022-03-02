In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Anthony Lim / 2 March 2022 5:05 pm / 0 comments

It’s time once again for the weekly fuel price update, with the ministry of finance having announced the retail prices of fuel for the coming week of March 3 to 9. If you’re a user of RON 97 petrol, you better brace yourself for some unpleasant news.

That’s because the fuel is going up again this week, and significantly so at that, no doubt amplified by the ongoing conflict in a certain European country. With an increase of 16 sen, the price of RON 97 this coming week will be RM3.45 per litre, up from the RM3.29 per litre it was at last week.

No change in the price of RON 95 petrol, which remains fixed at its ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre, as defined by the government last February. Likewise, diesel prices continue as they are, with Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends priced at RM2.15 per litre and Euro 5 B7 – which saw a 10 sen price increase at the start of the year and now costs 20 sen more per litre – at RM2.35 per litre.

These prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, March 9, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 10th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for 2022, and the 164th since the system was introduced in 2019.