In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Mick Chan / 23 February 2022 5:19 pm / 3 comments

Now’s the time once again for the weekly fuel price update, as the ministry of finance has announced the retail prices of fuel for the coming week of February 24 to March 2, 2022. The cost continues to heap on for users of RON 97 petrol, which now climbs by another two sen to RM3.29 per litre, up from the RM3.27 per litre rate of last week.

No change to the RON 95 grade of petrol, as the fuel continues to be capped at its ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre which took effect 12 months ago. Similarly, the Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends of diesel in the country continue to be priced at RM2.15 per litre, while the Euro 5 B7 blend of diesel also stays put at RM2.35 per litre, which was revised 10 sen upwards at the beginning of this year.

These prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, March 2, 2022, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the ninth edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for 2022, and the 163rd since the system was introduced in 2019.