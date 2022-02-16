In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Anthony Lim / 16 February 2022 5:05 pm / 1 comment

Time once more for the weekly fuel price update, with the ministry of finance having announced the retail prices of fuel for the coming week of February 17 to 23. If you’re a RON 97 petrol user, there’s more unpleasant news in store for you, because the fuel is on the up again this week – a six sen increase means the fuel will now be priced at RM3.27 a litre (RM3.21 per litre last week).

Of course, all this has no bearing on RON 95 petrol, which remains shielded at its ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre as set by the government last February, although you can imagine how much more subsidy the government will be paying at present.

Likewise, no change to diesel prices, with Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends continuing to be set at RM2.15 per litre and Euro 5 B7 – which saw a 10 sen price increase at the start of the year and now costs 20 sen more per litre – at RM2.35 per litre.

These prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, February 23, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the eighth edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for 2022, and the 162nd since the system was introduced in 2019.