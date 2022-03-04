In Bikes, Local Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 4 March 2022 7:43 am / 0 comments

A short video on the official social media page of Hong Leong Yamaha Motors indicates a new model is due to be launched in Malaysia, with the title, “Evolution of the Conquerer, New Power.” Could this be the awaited Yamaha 135LC (priced at RM6,868 in 2021) model update with engine upgrades?

The 15 second video does not reveal much, save a shot of the front wheel but from the tyre and wheel size, we know it will be a product in the kapchai category. What can be seen is a single-piston brake calliper with alloy wheel, and the video ends with the date 8-3-2022.

Gracing the Malaysian market for over a decade, the LC135 has been a fan favourite despite not receiving many updates to the engine. The engine configuration of 134 cc single, carburettor with four-speed gearbox – there was a five-speed version for a limited period – has performed sterling service with the sporty kapchai crowd before the coming of the Y15ZR.

Should this be the launch of the LC135 in Malaysia, and rumours plus inside information seem to indicate as such, we can expect substantial upgrades to the LC135. These could include front and rear disc brakes, LED lighting, LCD instrument panel and EFI.