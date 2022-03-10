In Bikes, Local Bike News, Suzuki Motorcycles / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 10 March 2022 6:29 pm / 0 comments

Alongside the Suzuki Raider R150 Fi, Suzuki Malaysia launched the 2022 Suzuki GSX-S150 AND GSX-R150, priced at RM10,829 and RM11,329, respectively excluding road tax, insurance and registration. Colour options for blue and white for the GSX-S150 and red and blue for the GSX-R150.

The GSX-S150, as per Suzuki’s naming nomenclature, is a naked sports while the GSX-R150 is a full-fairing sportsbike. Both bikes come with Suzuki’s smart key for keyless starting.

Specifications for Suzuki’s pair of small displacement motorcycles are otherwise the same with power coming from a single-cylinder, liquid-cooled DOHC mill displacing 147.3 cc, mated to a six-speed gearbox. The mill produces 19 hp at 10,500 rpm and 14 Nm of torque at 9,000 rpm, fed by EFI.

For suspension the GSX-150 comes with telescopic forks in front and monoshockl at the rear, while braking is with single hydraulic discs front and rear with ABS omitted. Meanwhile rim sizing is 17-inches, fitted with 90/80 front tyre and 130/70 rear.

Equipment fit out on the GSX-1`50 includes LED headlight and 11-litres of fuel is carried in the tank. The GSX-R150 weighs in at 135 kg while the GSX-S150 tips the scales at 133 kg, while seat height for the GSX-S150 and GSX-R150 is identical at 785 mm.

