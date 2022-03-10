In Bikes, Local Bike News, Suzuki Motorcycles / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 10 March 2022 11:40 am / 0 comments

Much awaited by Suzuki motorcycle fans in Malaysia is the “Belang”, or 2022 Suzuki Raider R150 Fi, priced at RM8,173, excluding road tax, insurance and registration. Known as the Satria 150 Fi in neighbouring Indonesia, the Raider R150 Fi is the Belang replacement fans have awaited since the change of distributorship for Suzuki in Malaysia two years ago.

The Raider R150 Fi is powered by a single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC four-valve, Euro 3 compliant mill displacing 147.3 cc. Power is claimed to be 18.2 hp at 10,000 rpm and peak torque rated at 13.8 hp at 8,500 rpm with fuelling by EFI.

For comparison, the Honda RS-X (RM8,688) gets 15.8 hp and 13.6 Nm of torque while the Yamaha Y15ZR (RM8,168) is rated at 15.4 hp and 13.8 Nm of torque. Power from the engine goes through a six-speed gearbox and chain final drive.

Other competition in this market segment for the Suzuki Raider R150 Fi locally are the Honda RS150R (RM8,299) and the Yamaha Y16ZR (RM10,888). As well as the aforementioned, the Raider R150Fi goes up against the Benelli RFS150i priced at RM7,488 and SYM VF3i 185 Pro V3, listed at RM9,338.

Suspension is with telescopic forks in front while the rear end of the Raider R150 Fi is propped up with a preload-adjustable monoshock. Braking is done with hydraulic discs brakes front and rear, while tyre sizing is 70/90-17 front and 80/90-17 rear.

Weight for the Raider R150 Fi is 109 kg with 4-litres of fuel in the tank and seat height is set at 765 mm. Colour choices for Raider 150 Fi in Malaysia are and stocks are available mid- to end-March at all authorised Suzuki Malaysia dealers.