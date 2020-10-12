In Bikes, Local Bike News, SYM / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 12 October 2020 9:51 am / 2 comments

Largest capacity supercub in the Malaysian market, the 2021 SYM VF3i 185 Pro V3, has been updated for the coming year in three new colours and priced at RM9,338. The three new colour options are red, gold and blue and pricing excludes insurance, road tax and registration with a two-year or 20,000 km warranty.

Mechanically unchanged from the previous generation VF3i, which was previously priced at RM8,338, the VF3i Pro V3 comes with a Euro 3, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC mill displacing 183 cc. However, engine power has taken a bump, now with 19.7 hp at 9,000 rpm and 17.4 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm, compared to 17.7 hp at 8,500 rpm and 15.3 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm previously.

The driveline is also unchanged for the new model, with power going through a six-speed transmission and wet clutch, with chain final drive. Suspension uses telescopic forks in front while the back end is propped up with a preload-adjustable monoshock.

Currently unique to the VF3i Pro V3 is single-channel ABS on the front wheel, while braking is done with hydraulic discs front and rear – a 250 mm diameter disc in front and 200 mm disc at the back – mounted on 17-inch wheels. Weight for the VF3i Pro V3 is claimed to be 128 kg and the SYM supercub comes with a 7-litre fuel tank, largest in its class.

Distributor for SYM in Malaysia, MForce Holdings, is also providing online purchase of spare parts for the VF3i Pro V3, as well as other brands carried under its banner, from its website. Competition for the VF3i Pro V3 in this category includes the Yamaha Y15ZR at RM8,168, the Honda RS150R at RM8,199 and the Benelli RFS150i at RM7,488.