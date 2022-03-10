In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 10 March 2022 3:18 pm / Comments are Disabled

You know what they always say – if you want to know what the future of the automobile looks like, you only have to step inside the Mercedes-Benz S-Class. This pioneering luxury sedan is well known for introducing several technologies every successive generation, years before the rest of the industry adopts them.

Now, the newest iteration of the world’s best-selling luxury sedan has been launched in Malaysia, bringing with it a raft of innovations such as the Digital Light headlamps, the latest Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) and a rear frontal airbag.

On the outside, the imposing yet elegant styling with the large, upright grille and subtle chrome detailing lets people know you have arrived, without drawing too much attention to yourself. The door handles hide from sight when not in use, which not only lends a cleaner appearance but also improves aerodynamics.

Inside, the sleek and modern cabin is bathed in sumptuous nappa leather and open-pore wood, matched with high-tech details like the 12.8-inch OLED touchscreen, 11.6-inch rear entertainment displays and centre rear tablet. You can also relax in the plush Executive multicontour rear seats that will massage even your calves, and if you’re driving, the car will take up much of the heavy lifting with Distronic Active Distance Assist and Active Steering Assist.

Couple all those with the powerful yet efficient plug-in hybrid powertrain in the S 580 e and what you end up with is a rolling showcase of digitalisation, safety, craftsmanship, comfort and electrification. All these features and more can be yours without breaking the bank, thanks to Step Up Agility Financing from Mercedes-Benz Financing – the ideal entry into the pinnacle of luxury.

The future as we know it is unpredictable but your repayments plans do not need to be. The benefit of the Step Up Agility Financing programme is that it gives you the option to pay much less at the beginning of the tenure, enabling you to manage your money better than a typical financing plan. During these uncertain times, having that extra cash in reserve can come in handy, especially during emergencies.

This innovative payment plan offers you the ability to customise your repayments into tiers, increasing them after the first two years as your tenure progresses. During the initial period, your monthly instalments can be as low as RM4,888*, or even as low as RM3,888 for the first year* and RM4,888 for the second year*. This gives you the ability to increase your repayments as your career advances and your wealth accumulates.

You will also be able to adjust your downpayment to further reduce your instalments, as well as opting for additional insurance coverage and service maintenance for further peace of mind. And in the event you need to return your car, you won’t have to pay a single cent** thanks to the car’s Guaranteed Future Value, ensuring that Mercedes-Benz will buy the car back from you at a predetermined price.

MobilityPlus also covers you*** if your car needs to be sent for routine servicing for more than 48 hours. For up to 20 days a year, you’ll be entitled to a current Mercedes-Benz replacement car not more than four years old, which can be picked up and dropped off at a location of your preference. You will enjoy nationwide coverage (including Langkawi and Labuan) and a guaranteed delivery time of within 24 hours of approval, minimising any inconvenience on your behalf.

To sweeten the deal further, you will receive an RM888 Touch ‘n Go card with every purchase of a Mercedes-Benz S 580 e with Step Up Agility Financing for an even more pleasurable driving experience. As you can see, then, there really is no better time to own a Mercedes-Benz – but you better hurry, as the offer ends March 31, 2022! Register your interest here.

*Based on a five-year loan tenure with a 10% downpayment and a mileage of 10,000 km a year. Further retail support will lower the instalment amount. Terms and conditions apply

**Subject to excess mileage charges and fair wear and tear

***MobilityPlus only covers the first two years of the agreement. If the tenure is only one year, only one year of MobilityPlus will be offered