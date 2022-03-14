In Cars, International News, Subaru / By Danny Tan / 14 March 2022 11:12 am / 0 comments

Subaru WRX S4 STI Performance Concept at TAS 2022

The all-new 2022 Subaru WRX, which debut in September last year, will not have a higher performance STI version like its predecessors. This was revealed by Subaru of America in a letter to its dealers dated March 11, signed by president and CEO Thomas Doll.

In the statement that has been circulating online, Subaru says that it is “exploring opportunities for the next generation Subaru WRX STI, including electrification” and that “a next generation internal combustion engine WRX STI will not be produced based upon the new WRX platform”.

So, if the letter is legit, the WRX STI will not happen for today’s fifth-generation rally icon, but the legendary name’s death is not confirmed, as a next-gen WRX STI might still happen.

However, if it does make it, the STI will not be purely internal combustion engine-powered, as it has always been, but it will be electrified. That could mean hybrid, plug-in hybrid or a full EV, depending on how far down the road we’re talking about. Hybrid, possibly.

The reason behind this decision is the market environment and regulations. “Subaru is focused on how our future sports and performance cars should evolve to meet the needs of the changing marketplace and the regulations and requirements for greenhouse gases (GHG), zero emissions vehicles (ZEV) and Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE),” the carmaker said.

Subaru however did emphasise that performance vehicles, and the STI brand, is very much in the frame and far from dead. “We still have a strong presence with the all-new WRX and just-launched BRZ. The STI brand represent the zenith of Subaru performance vehicles exemplifying Subaru’s unique DNA and rally heritage. As we look to the future, we also look forward to incorporating the essence of STI into our next generation of vehicles,” it said.

The current WRX sits on the latest Subaru Global Platform, benefiting from a 28% increase in overall torsional rigidity and a lower centre of gravity, even if it doesn’t look it with those SUV-style fenders. The engine is now a 2.4L turbo boxer, but outputs are only marginally higher – 271 hp/350 Nm versus the previous US-spec 268 hp/350 Nm. A six-speed manual is still available alongside a new and faster CVT automatic. AWD and Active Torque Vectoring are standard, of course.

The new Subaru WRX and WRX Sportswagon (Australian name for the JDM Levorg) are set to arrive in Malaysia this year.

