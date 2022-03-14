In Bikes, Local Bike News, Suzuki Motorcycles / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 14 March 2022 8:24 am / 2 comments

If you’re liking the looks of the recently launched 2022 Suzuki Raider R150 Fi but want something a little special, take a look atet eh Suzuki Raider R150 Fi Azlan Shah edition. This limited edition Raider F150 Fi will be available for public sale soon through Suzuki Malaysia’s dealer network, priced at RM11,988 excluding road tax, insurance and registration.

Developed jointly between Suzuki Malaysia, motorcycle racer Azlan Shah Kamaruzaman and Amitec will have a limited production run of only 300 units. Each Azlan Shah edition Raider F150 Fi will be numbered and orders can be placed with authorised Suzuki dealers.

As can be seen in the photos, special graphics adorn the Raider F150 Fi Azlan Shah edition, including Azlan’s race number 25. Completing the build are accessories from Racing Boy, giving the bike that Malaysian Cub Prix racer look.

These include the brake and clutch hydraulic master pumps, grips, bar guards, mirrors and side stand. Suspension use a monoshock with compression adjustment while the brake hoses are stainless steel braided items.

According to an Amitec representative, the seating position on the special edition Raider was done in accordance with input from Azlan Shah. The mechanicals remain untouched, with the single-cylinder DOHC mill putting out 18.2 hp at 8,500 rpm, mated to a six-speed gearbox.