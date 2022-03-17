In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Gerard Lye / 17 March 2022 10:49 am / 30 comments

The Perodua Ativa and Aruz are currently the only SUVs in the carmaker’s line-up, but there have been whisperings that there will be a third SUV joining them next year. Word on the wire is that Perodua has invited a select group of people for a market survey involving the unnamed model.

Details are limited, but the model is described as a B-segment SUV built on the Daihatsu New Global Architecture (DNGA), specifically the DNGA-B version that is also used by the Daihatsu Xenia, Toyota Avanza and Toyota Veloz. For context, the current Ativa is based on the DNGA-A version of the platform.

There are also some dimensions mentioned, with the vehicle said to be 4,320 mm long, 1,770 mm wide and 1,685 tall. No wheelbase figure was intimated, but the vehicle will apparently tip the scales at 1,283 kg.

Compared to other SUVs in the line-up, the B-segment Perodua SUV sits between the Ativa (4,220 mm length, 1,620 mm height) and Aruz (4,435 mm length, 1,705 mm height) in terms of length and height but beats both (1,659 mm) when it comes to width.

Mechanically, it’s rumoured to be feature a D-CVT mated to a 1.5 litre 2NR-VE Dual VVT-i engine – the latter currently serves up 106 PS and 137 Nm in the latest Avanza sold in Indonesia. The naturally-aspirated mill – also found in the Aruz – is preferred over the Ativa’s 1KR-VET 1.0 litre turbocharged three-cylinder that makes 98 PS and 140 Nm.

As for styling, the mysterious SUV is said to have a “coupe-like” shape, but it will have a similar face to the Ativa. Armed with this information, rendering wiz Theophilus Chin created a few renders of what the model could look like, transmogrifying a Suzuki Vitara into a suitable base by extending the wheelbase, increasing the ground clearance, revising the A-pillars and adding bigger wheels for better proportions.

He then proceeds to integrate the upper body of the XC60 as well as the wheel arches and roof of the Corolla Cross. These are joined sides inspired by the Yaris Cross and Perodua’s X-Concept, the latter being much smaller than the B-segment Perodua SUV. The front end has clear ties to the Ativa, albeit with a pointier “X-shaped” face, while the taillights are inspired by the Sequoia and linked by a light bar. Perodua badges all around complete the look.

Given its positioning, the B-segment Perodua SUV’s main target will undoubtedly be the Proton X50, which is about the same size at 4,330 mm long, 1,800 mm wide, 1,609 mm tall and with a wheelbase of 2,600 mm. The projected starting price of RM73,000 also undercuts the X50 that starts from RM79,200.

For the money (maybe more for higher-spec variants), the rumoured model is said to get Perodua’s Advanced Safety Assist suite of systems and a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay support.

As with everything coming out of the rumour mill, take everything you’ve read here with a pinch of salt because Perodua has yet to confirm anything of the sort. The company has said it is capable of two minor changes (facelifts) and one full model change (all-new) per year, and for 2022, we expect the next-generation Alza and possibly updates for the Aruz and Axia. As mentioned earlier, the rumoured new model is said to be due in 2023.

While we wait for more concrete information, what do you think of Theo’s render of a potential B-segment Perodua SUV? Are you looking forward to such a model based on these claimed details? Share your thoughts in the comments below.