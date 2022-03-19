In Cars, Local News, MINI / By Gerard Lye / 19 March 2022 1:31 pm / 0 comments

The Coopers Edition is a special variant of the MINI Cooper S 5 Door introduced by MINI Malaysia recently, and here it is being presented by Auto Bavaria at the paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE) 2022. If you want to see it in person, head on over to the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) from March 19-20.

Should you be unable to attend, here’s a full gallery of The Coopers Edition, which is priced at RM274,495.05 on-the-road without insurance. This factors in the ongoing sales tax exemption (50% as this is a CBU model) and includes a two-year, unlimited mileage warranty. Should you want the extended four-year, unlimited-mileage warranty with free scheduled service, the price goes up to RM283,255.05.

Mechanically, you get the same powertrain as the Cooper S 5 Door, so there’s a B48 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine engine that makes 192 PS (189 hp) and 280 Nm of torque. A seven-speed dual-clutch transmission is paired with the engine to drive the front wheels, allowing for a 0-100 km/h time being 6.8 seconds as well as a 235 km/h top speed.

What makes The Coopers Edition special are unique cues like side scuttles finished in gloss black that feature “The Coopers” script and the signature of legendary race car designer, John Cooper, whose Mini Cooper S, driven by Patrick “Paddy” Hopkirk and co-driver Henry Liddon, won the Monte Carlo Rally in 1964.

You’ll also notice there are black stripes on the bonnet instead of the normal Cooper S 5 Door’s white, while the roof is painted blue and there is a set of 18-inch Pulse Spoke two-tone alloy wheels.

Moving inside, there are more instances of “The Coopers” script near the instrument cluster as well as on the door sills. The classic “Cooper” script is also applied on the steering wheel, joined by the signatures of the Cooper family on the passenger side of the cabin.

Beyond these touches, The Coopers Edition gets the same equipment as the Cooper S 5 Door, with standard features being a five-inch digital instrument panel, an 8.8-inch Radio MINI Visual Boost touchscreen infotainment system (with Apple CarPlay support), dual-zone climate control, Charcoal Black leatherette upholstery, Silver Chequered interior surfacing, a Nappa leather steering wheel, Comfort Access, LED headlamps, a Light Package and Ambient Light.

It’s much the same story in terms of safety and driver assist systems, which include the Driving Assistant with lane departure warning (operable between 70 km/h to 210 km/h), Attentive Assist, Parking Assistance, Driving Assistance with approach control warning and light city braking (AEB), DSC, traction control, six airbags and a rearview camera.