Expanding its range of motorcycles is Royal Enfield of India with the 2022 Royal Enfield Scram 411 with pricing in India starting at RM11,212. Touted as an ADV Crossover, the Scram 411 is designed to be an all-rounder motorcycle tackling long commutes, bad roads and off-road sections with ease.

The Scram 411 comes with Royal Enfield’s LS-410 engine, first seen in the Royal Enfield Himalayan, mounted in a Harris Performance frame. Displacing 411 cc, fed by EFI, the SOHC, air-cooled mill delivers 24.3 hp at 6,500 rpm and a peak torque of 32 Nm at between 4,000 to 4,5000 rpm.

With the Scram 411 targeted at the urban rider who needs to occasionally tackle rough surfaces, power is biased towards the bottom end of the torque curve. Scrambler styling is used on the Scram 411 with the obligatory tall suspension, telescopic forks with 190 mm travel in front and monoshock with 180 mm travel in the rear.

Braking is done with single hydraulic discs on the 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels shod with dual-purpose tyres, with two-channel ABS. Riding ergonomics on the Scram 411 are designed with the rider in mind, the seat designed for long rides with the rider placed placed in a commanding position, both seated and standing up.

Inside the cockpit, a combination digital panel with analogue speedometer cluster displays all the necessary information including trip meter, time, fuel gauge with a low warning, and service reminder. Available as an option is the Royal Enfield Tripper Navigation pod.

The Scram 411 comes in three variants with seven colour options, the base variant coming in Graphite Yellow, Graphite Red and Graphite Blue with grey tanks, distinct tank badges and matching tyre rim tapes. The Skyline Blue and Blazing Black variants have distinct colour tanks with Royal Enfield stripes and matching mud guards while the top-end Scram 411 comes in two colour choices – White Flame and Silver Spirit – with two-tone tanks and unique graphics.