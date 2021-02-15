In Bikes, International Bike News, Royal Enfield / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 15 February 2021 5:29 pm / 0 comments

Coming out of India is the upgraded 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan adventure-tourer. Aside from new colour schemes, updates have been applied to the seat, rear cargo carrier as well as the addition a new windshield.

For 2021, Himalayan now comes with a navigation display in the instrument panel. This takes the form of a small, round LCD readout. Nestled next to the fuel gauge, the navigation display shows directions taken from the rider’s smartphone via Bluetooth connection.

Aside from the, the technical specifications for the Himalayan stay the same, including the single-cylinder, SOHC, 411 cc mill, fed by EFI. Mated to a five-speed gearbox, the Himalayan puts out 24.5 hp at 6,500 rpm and 32 NM of torque between 4,250 and 4,500 rpm.

Suspension for the Himalayan is done with telescopic 41 mm diameter front forks while the rear end is propped up with a monoshock that gives 180 mm of travel. Single hydraulic disc brakes are found at both end, equipped with two-channel ABS while wheels are an off-road capable 21-inch front and 17-inch rear.

The Himalayan weighs 194 kg overall, filled with fluids and fuel is carried in a 15-litre tank. In Malaysia, the Royal Enfield Himalayan was sold at a price of RM36,880 in 2018, excluding insurance.