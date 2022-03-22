In Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / 22 March 2022 12:57 pm / 0 comments

Cycle & Carriage (C&C) recently launched its upgraded Ipoh Autohaus together with Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM) to better serve customers in the northern region. The capital city of Perak holds historical significance for the authorised Mercedes-Benz dealer, as it was at Brewster Road where it opened its first branch back in 1906.

The revamped Ipoh Autohaus is the company’s fourth to feature the latest Mercedes-Benz retail brand presence, which features the integration of digital elements to provide customer-centric automotive retail experiences for modern-day premium car buyers.

“As the leading dealership for Mercedes-Benz in Malaysia, Cycle & Carriage is committed to providing our customers exceptional journeys and best-in-class services whether it is during their purchase experience or ownership journey. Today, we are proud to showcase the upgraded Cycle & Carriage Ipoh Autohaus, a key location in our network coverage from north to south of Peninsula Malaysia,” said Thomas Tok, CEO of C&C.

“We want to give Mercedes-Benz customers the assurance that they can access our best services here in Ipoh. We believe that the new retail concept responds to the individual needs of today’s discerning customers, making our products even more accessible to anyone who wants to dive deeper into the world of Mercedes-Benz,” he added.

“Mercedes-Benz Malaysia congratulates Cycle & Carriage on the launch of their Ipoh outlet, and we thank them for their continuous support and commitment towards building the brand here in Malaysia. This new retail brand presence will continue to serve the growing Mercedes-Benz customer base up north by providing them exceptional luxury customer experiences. We look forward to continuing our strong partnership with Cycle & Carriage for many years to come,” commented Sagree Sardien, president and CEO of MBM.

Located at 75, Jalan Kuala Kangsar, 30010 Ipoh, Perak Darul Ridzuan amidst the backdrop of Gunung Lang, the Ipoh Autohaus spans over 56,000 square feet and is designed with ample open space in mind. All the vehicles in the showroom area are arranged in the shape of an arc as well to maximise their visibility, with daylight-emitting spotlights to reveal the true colours of each vehicle.

Customers looking to find out more about Mercedes-Benz products can turn to the Star Assistant or via the prepared multimedia tools. For more detailed consultations, the facility also provides various seating locations arranged in open, semi-private or private areas, including the Star Lounge that features a café for refreshments.

Meanwhile, the vehicle delivery room is designed as a “black box” concept so new owners taking delivery of their purchase can experience a personal and memorable handover process. As for existing owners, the upgraded Ipoh Autohaus offers various aftersales services involving scheduled maintenance, repairs, tyre and wheel, car detailing as well as body and paint.

To handle customers’ cars, the facility is equipped with 20 service and repair bays plus 11 body and paint bays, which are complemented with high ceilings and large fans for a naturally airy space. The Ipoh Autohaus is open from 8.30am to 7pm on weekdays, 8.30am to 6pm on Saturdays, and 11am to 5pm on Sundays.

Sustainability was also taking into consideration for the overhaul, and the Ipoh Autohaus is the company’s second after the Johor Bahru site to feature solar photovoltaic technology with a capacity of 72 kWp. It also has rainwater harvesting systems for general water use like cleaning and groundskeeping.