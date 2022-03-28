In International News, Motorsports / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 28 March 2022 10:26 am / 1 comment

After hanging up his MotoGP leathers, Malaysian racer Hafizh Syahrin made the move to the World Superbike Championship (WSBK) in 2022. Joining MIE Racing Honda Team, Hafizh has taken his first ride on the Honda CBR1000RR-R superbike during a two-day test at Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit in Montmelo, Spain.

Conditions during the test were variable, with the weekend cloudy on Saturday before the rain came down on Sunday. Hafizh was positive about the results of the test, coming as he does into a new team with a brand new racing machine.

“Everything is new, not just the bike but also the tyres, the suspension and the crew, and so we’ll all need to get to know each other. It takes time to understand everything, so basically, over the first day and a half in the dry, we just went out on track with a base set-up and lapped with the same settings, without changing anything,” said Hafizh.

The MIE team heads to the WSBK sanctioned test on the weekend of April 4 and 5 in Motorland Aragón, France, the final shakedown before the season starts the following weekend. “We will work on the electronics and set-up at Aragón and I’m sure we’ll be quicker and able to close the gap a little. We will also have chance to try different tyres, a softer spec that there was no point testing here. I look forward to heading out at Aragón in a few days’ time,” Hafizh said.