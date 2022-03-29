In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 29 March 2022 10:00 am / 0 comments

After several cryptic teasers, Toyota has announced that the GR Corolla will make its official debut on April 1, 10:30am JST, or March 31, 9:30pm EDT for those who live in the United States. The carmaker also provided new teaser images of the hot hatch to whet our appetite as we wait for the big reveal.

In them, we see the GR Corolla’s wide front fender that sports a prominent vent as well as GR branding, while “GR-Four” is proudly embossed on a side rocker panel. A few days earlier, the GR Corolla was teased at the end of a promotional video for the GR86, giving us a good look at the taillights that match those on the standard Corolla Hatchback.

The GR Corolla will most likely share the same powertrain with the GR Yaris, the latter being a model that isn’t destined for the US. Key specifications include the already mentioned GR-Four permanent all-wheel drive system, which should be paired with a six-speed manual transmission as well as the GR Yaris’ G16E-GTS 1.6 litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine making 268 hp (272 PS).

As the GR Corolla is a larger (and possibly heavier) vehicle compared to the GR Yaris, it’s been rumoured that the engine could be uprated to make as much as 296 hp (300 PS) to compensate. Unlike the GR Yaris, which was specially developed with homologation for the World Rally Championship in mind, the GR Corolla is based on the existing Corolla Hatchback already on sale in the US.

Nonetheless, we should expect some significant chassis improvements to complement the more potent powertrain. The GR Corolla will join the GR Supra and GR86 under the Toyota Gazoo Racing performance vehicle umbrella in the US, and will look to take on other hot hatches in the market like the Honda Civic Type R, Hyundai Veloster N as well as the Volkswagen Golf GTI and R. All will be revealed in just a few days’ time, so stay tuned.