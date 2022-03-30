In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Kia / By Mick Chan / 30 March 2022 12:50 pm / 0 comments

Kia has stated that the Concept EV9 will be brought into production, and that it will be made available on the European market in 2023 and join the EV6 crossover in the brand’s range of fully electric models.

Measuring 4,930 mm long, 2,055 mm wide and 1,790 mm tall with a wheelbase of 3,100 mm, the Concept EV9 is larger than the EV6 which measures 4,680 mm long, 1,890 mm wide and 1,550 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,900 mm.

In terms of powertrain, the Concept EV9 shares the E-GMP platform of the EV6, and has been previously stated to offer a range of up to 480 km, and can be replenished by a 350 kW charger from 10% to 80% state of charge in 20 to 30 minutes.

In this concept guise, the EV9 sports futuristic design cues such as retractable roof rails and a camera monitoring system in place of conventional mirrors, which has been used for better aerodynamic efficiency.

It remains to be seen if these elements will make it to production, though the application of the Digital Tiger Face that dispenses with the traditional grille apertures is more likely. Meanwhile, the vent duct area on the Concept EV9 also serves as a solar panel to additionally harvest energy when charging stations are not nearby. At the rear, the triangular D-pillar styling treatment could see production.

Inside, the Concept EV9 features a 27-inch interactive ultra-wide display, which serves media, climate control and comfort functions. Here, a rectangular steering yoke gets a pop-up pad. Upholstery for the Concept EV9 is by recycled fishnets and vegan leather, as part of Kia’s broader plan to reduce the use of animal leather in all its vehicles.

A coach door arrangement, otherwise known as suicide doors, grants access to the cabin of the EV9, where the sense of space is maximised by the omission of fixed B-pillars. Accommodations in the Concept EV9 are offered in three configurations – Active Mode, Pause Mode and Enjoy Mode, where two of these modes are for when the vehicle is stationary.

Active Mode is when the seats are set like the would be in any other vehicle “for an optimal driving experience”, while Pause Mode has the second-row seats folded down to serve as a table and the front row swivels back to face the third row.

Third is the Enjoy Mode, where all three rows are turned backwards for a theatre-like arrangement for “all occupants the opportunity to connect with the outside environment” while seated in the EV9.

“In the Concept EV9, we are showcasing how the SUV of today can evolve to play a fundamental role in the sustainable mobility era. The nucleus of the Concept EV9 is a cutting-edge exterior design, a contemporary and innovative tech-based interior space and an advanced all-electric powertrain. And these are the core principles that will shape our future SUV creations,” said senior VP and head of Kia Global Design Center, Karim Habib.

