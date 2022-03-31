In Cars, Jaguar, Land Rover / By Matthew H Tong / 31 March 2022 10:05 am / 0 comments

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has announced its commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from its operations by 46% through 2030, value chains by 56%, and 60% in vehicle use phase. The reduction of these values are compared against its 2019 baseline.

The move is in line with the 2015 Paris Agreement – an ambitious international treaty aimed at keeping global warming to less than 1.5 degrees Celsius. As part of the automaker’s Reimagine strategy, it will also strive for net zero carbon emissions across supply chain, product, and operations by 2039.

To achieve this, it will decarbonise across design and materials, manufacturing operations, supply chain, electrification, battery strategy, circular economy processes, and up to end-of-life treatment.

Overseeing this is newly appointed sustainability director Rossella Cardone, who said: “Sustainability sits at the core of our Reimagine strategy, with the aim to achieve net carbon zero by 2039, as the creator of the world’s most desirable modern luxury vehicles.”

“As we move from climate ambition into action, we are now embedding sustainability into the Jaguar Land Rover DNA to minimise our carbon footprint across our value chain. Science-based targets tell us how much and how quickly we need to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions as well as keeping stakeholders informed about our progress,” she said.