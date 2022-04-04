In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 4 April 2022 3:43 pm / 1 comment

The transport ministry has announced that it is set to add 100 new kiosks at all road transport department (JPJ) outlets across the country by the end of the year, Bernama reports. This will allow the public to carry out certain transactions without needing to wait for over-the-counter services.

According to transport minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong, the ministry will also be placing self-service kiosks at various strategic locations – such as government offices in several ministries as well as LRT and MRT stations – in the Klang Valley.

Among the transactions that can be performed at JPJ kiosks are the renewal and printing of road tax (LKM), the printing of a vehicle ownership certificate (VOC) copy as well as the payment of summons. The kiosks will also allow users to carry out license, vehicle and vehicle insurance-related inquiries.

He added that the ministry would continue utilising its Counter 1 mobile services platform, in which 20 units of JPJ vans are being deployed across the country to offer counter services to a wider audience, especially those in remote areas that are located far from JPJ branches

Wee said that with these additional facilities and budget, he was confident that the target set by the department to collect RM4.12 billion in revenue for 2022 can be achieved.