In Bikes, Local Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 7 April 2022 11:04 am / 0 comments

With Yamaha celebrating its 60th year of competing in MotoGP, Hong Leong Yamaha Malaysia has teased a video of an upcoming motorcycle. Set for launch on April 8, no details are available for what this special edition bike might be but a friend of the Dirty Badger tells us it will be in the 150 cc class, possibly the Yamaha Y16ZR.

This isn’t surprising as neighbouring Indonesia has the Aerox 155 and MX King 150, better known to Malaysian riders as the Yamaha NVX 155 and Y15ZR V2 respectively, decked out in Yamaha’s 60th World GP Anniversary colours. First seen as a special livery on Cal Crutchlow’s Yamaha YZR-M1 MotoGP race bike last year, Yamaha followed this up with the paint scheme applied to the Yamaha YZF-R1, R7, R3 and R125 for Europe.

Should it be the Y116ZR wearing the 60th Anniversary colours for Malaysia, as surmised, expect to see a white cover set with the Yamaha Racing Red speed block stripe adorning the sides. This could be accentuated by yellow accents accompanied by wheels painted gold, following the styling set by the European and Indonesian market 60th Anniversary models.

This particular scheme was used on Yamaha factory race machines beginning in 1961 when it debuted, and the same paintwork was used on Phil Read’s Yamaha 250 cc Grand Prix racer when Yamaha won its first World Championship and Constructor’s title in 1964. The white and red racing colours competed till the early 80s.