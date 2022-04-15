Mercedes-Benz made headlines when it said the EQXX would be capable of providing over 1,000 km of real world range, despite having a similar battery size as the EQS, which is under 100 kWh.
There were doubters, for sure, but the automaker has walked the talk and proved that the prototype (which closely previews a production model) actually clocked 1,008 km on a full charge, averaging an incredible 8.7 kWh per 100 km. That’s far more efficient than most EVs on sale today – the Nissan Leaf is nearly double that at 16.3 kWh per 100 km!
More impressively, the battery in the EQXX wasn’t completely dead, because it could still go on for an additional 140 km. According to InsideEVs, the car had been driven continuously without stopping for 11 hours and 32 minutes.
By comparison, the longest range version of the EQS comes with a 107.8 kWh battery pack that is capable of delivering up to 643 km in real world use (tested and verified independently by Edmunds). That averages out to 29.5 kWh per 100 km – significantly higher than the EQXX.
So, how does the EQXX achieve this? Three things – by designing an aerodynamically efficient exterior body (it has a drag coefficient value of just 0.17!), low battery and body weight (the car weighs 1,750 kg in total), and it has 117 solar cells on the roof that takes care of its auxiliary systems like infotainment and climate. You may click here for our comprehensive breakdown of the EQXX.
Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX, Exterieur
Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX, exterior
Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX, Exterieur
Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX, exterior
Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX, Exterieur
Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX, exterior
Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX, Exterieur
Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX, exterior
Der VISION EQXX zeigt, wie sich Mercedes-Benz die Zukunft des Elektroautos vorstellt. Das Auto hat eine Reichweite von mehr als 1.000 Kilometern und einen Energieverbrauch von weniger als 10 kWh pro 100 Kilometer. Der VISION EQXX steht für neue Maßstäbe hinsichtlich Energieeffizienz und Reichweite im realen Straßenverkehr sowie für die revolutionäre Entwicklung von Elektroautos.
The VISION EQXX is how Mercedes-Benz imagines the future of electric cars. The car has a range of more than 1,000 kilometres with an outstanding energy consumption of less than 10 kWh per 100 kilometres. The VISION EQXX stands for major new advances: it sets new standards in terms of energy efficiency and range in real-life traffic, and revolutionises the development of electric cars.
Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX, Interieur
Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX, interior
Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX, Interieur
Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX, interior
Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX, Interieur
Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX, interior
Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX, Interieur
Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX, interior
Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX, Interieur
Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX, interior
Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX, Interieur
Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX, interior
Das UI/UX im VISION EQXX bietet ein neues Maß an digitalem Luxus. Es liefert den Insassen die Informationen, die sie brauchen. Und zwar genau dann, wenn sie sie brauchen – nicht mehr und nicht weniger.
The UI/UX in the VISION EQXX offers a new level of digital luxury, providing the occupants with the information they need when they need it – no more no less.
Das UI/UX des VISION EQXX zeigt das Potenzial von Game-Engine-gestützten Interfaces, mit herausragenden Grafiken und einem äußerst adaptiven Design.
The UI/UX in the VISION EQXX shows the potential of game-engine-powered interfaces, with graphics as they’ve never been seen before and a highly adaptive design.
Ein Effizienzassistent kooperiert mit dem Fahrer und bereitet Informationen auf, um eine effiziente Fahrweise zu unterstützen. Eine Kugel-Grafik sorgt für einen instinktiven Überblick.
An efficiency assistant works together with the driver, curating information to support an efficient driving style. An orb graphic provides an instinctive overview.
Der Effizienzassistent unterstützt die Sinne des Fahrers und berücksichtigt sogar die Richtung und Intensität von Sonne und Wind.
The efficiency assistant enhances the driver’s own senses, even taking into account the direction and intensity of the sun and wind.
Das 47,7 Zoll große, einteilige Mini-LED-Display des VISION EQXX verfügt über eine 8K-Auflösung (7680×660 Pixel) und mehr als 3.000 lokale Dimmzonen für beeindruckende Grafiken und eine hohe Energieeffizienz.
The 47.7-inch one-piece mini-LED display in the VISION EQXX has 8K resolution (7680×660 pixels) and more than 3,000 local dimming zones for stunning graphics and impressive energy efficiency.
Der VISION EQXX zeigt, wie sich Mercedes-Benz die Zukunft des Elektroautos vorstellt.
The VISION EQXX is how Mercedes-Benz imagines the future of electric cars.
Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX: Der effizienteste Mercedes-Benz, der je gebaut wurde: mehr Reichweite mit weniger Energie, mehr Luxus und Komfort mit geringeren Auswirkungen auf die Umwelt und mehr Elektromobilität mit weniger Abfall.
Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX: The most efficient Mercedes-Benz ever built: more range from less energy, more luxury and convenience with less impact on nature, and more electric mobility with less waste.
Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX: Herausragende Arbeit in den Bereichen Aerodynamik und Exterieur-Design ermöglicht einen Benchmark-Luftwiderstandsbeiwert von cw 0,17.
Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX: Exterior designers and aerodynamicists delivered a benchmark drag coefficient of cd 0.17.
Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX: Herausragende Arbeit in den Bereichen Aerodynamik und Exterieur-Design ermöglicht einen Benchmark-Luftwiderstandsbeiwert von cw 0,17.
Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX: Exterior designers and aerodynamicists delivered a benchmark drag coefficient of cd 0.17.
Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX: Progressiver Luxus aus nachhaltigen Materialien. Innovative recycelte und pflanzliche Materialien vermeiden Abfall auf Deponien und verringern den CO2-Fußabdruck.
Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX: Progressive luxury made from sustainable materials. Innovative recycled and plant-based materials remove waste from landfill and lower carbon footprint.
Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX: Mit Know-how aus der Formel 1 völlig neu entwickeltes Batteriepaket. Es erreicht eine bemerkenswerte Energiedichte von knapp 400 Wh/l und ist so kompakt, dass es in einen Kleinwagen passen würde.
Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX: Completely new battery pack developed with know-how from Formula 1. It achieves a remarkable energy density of close to 400 Wh/l and is so compact that it would fit in a compact car.
Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX: Die Energie des EQS in die Dimensionen eines Kleinwagens gepresst. Das Batteriepaket im VISION EQXX speichert rund 100 kWh Energie bei 50 Prozent weniger Volumen und 30 Prozent weniger Gewicht als das bislang weltbeste Batteriepaket des EQS.
Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX: The energy of the EQS squeezed into the dimensions of a compact car. The battery pack in the VISION EQXX holds almost 100 kWh of energy, yet has 50% less volume and is 30% lighter than the already benchmark pack in EQS.
Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX: Neuromorphe Computing-Systeme haben das Potenzial, den Energiebedarf für den Betrieb der neuesten KI-Technologien in Fahrzeugen radikal zu senken.
Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX: Neuromorphic computing systems have the potential to radically reduce the energy needed to run the latest AI technologies in vehicles.
Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX: Ultradünne Dachpaneele speisen das Batteriesystem und sorgen für bis zu 25 km zusätzliche Reichweite.
Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX: Ultra-thin roof panels feed the battery system for up to 25 km of extra range.
Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX: Mehr als 1.000 km (über 620 Meilen) mit einer einzigen Batterieladung auf öffentlichen Straßen ermöglichen entspannte Langstreckenfahrten.
Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX: More than 1,000 km (over 620 miles) on a single charge on public roads puts an end to range anxiety.
Der VISION EQXX zeigt, wie sich Mercedes-Benz die Zukunft des Elektroautos vorstellt. Das Auto hat eine Reichweite von mehr als 1.000 Kilometern und einen Energieverbrauch von weniger als 10 kWh pro 100 Kilometer. Der VISION EQXX steht für neue Maßstäbe hinsichtlich Energieeffizienz und Reichweite im realen Straßenverkehr sowie für die revolutionäre Entwicklung von Elektroautos.
The VISION EQXX is how Mercedes-Benz imagines the future of electric cars. The car has a range of more than 1,000 kilometres with an outstanding energy consumption of less than 10 kWh per 100 kilometres. The VISION EQXX stands for major new advances: it sets new standards in terms of energy efficiency and range in real-life traffic, and revolutionises the development of electric cars.
Bei der Entwicklung der Rad-Reifen-Kombination für den VISION EQXX arbeiteten die Ingenieure von Mercedes-Benz mit Reifenexperten von Bridgestone zusammen. Der Technologieträger rollt auf Turanza Eco-Reifen von Bridgestone, die dank der leichten und umweltfreundlichen ENLITEN und ologic-Technologie einen besonders geringen Rollwiderstand gewährleisten.
For the VISION EQXX Mercedes-Benz engineers worked in cooperation with Bridgestone. Together, they took advantage of Bridgestone’s Turanza Eco tyre combined with lightweight and environmentally friendly ENLITEN and ologic technology enabling ultra-low-rolling-resistance.
Bei der Entwicklung der Rad-Reifen-Kombination für den VISION EQXX arbeiteten die Ingenieure von Mercedes-Benz mit Reifenexperten von Bridgestone zusammen. Der Technologieträger rollt auf Turanza Eco-Reifen von Bridgestone, die dank der leichten und umweltfreundlichen ENLITEN und ologic-Technologie einen besonders geringen Rollwiderstand gewährleisten.
For the VISION EQXX Mercedes-Benz engineers worked in cooperation with Bridgestone. Together, they took advantage of Bridgestone’s Turanza Eco tyre combined with lightweight and environmentally friendly ENLITEN and ologic technology enabling ultra-low-rolling-resistance.
VISION EQXX Außenspiegel
VISION EQXX exterior mirror
UI/UX im VISION EQXX: Das Benutzererlebnis im VISION EQXX katapultiert uns in eine intelligente, softwaregesteuerte Zukunft. Mit einem beeindruckenden Design und intuitiv bedienbar erstreckt sich das erste komplett nahtlose Display in einem Mercedes-Benz über 47,5 Zoll von einer A-Säule zur anderen.
UI/UX in the VISION EQXX: The user interface and user experience inside the VISION EQXX catapults us into a highly responsive, intelligent and software-driven future. Stunning to look at, intuitive to work with and in tune with the human mind, the first ever completely seamless display in a Mercedes-Benz spans 47.5 inches from one A-pillar to the other.
UI/UX im VISION EQXX: Das Benutzererlebnis im VISION EQXX katapultiert uns in eine intelligente, softwaregesteuerte Zukunft. Mit einem beeindruckenden Design und intuitiv bedienbar erstreckt sich das erste komplett nahtlose Display in einem Mercedes-Benz über 47,5 Zoll von einer A-Säule zur anderen.
UI/UX in the VISION EQXX: The user interface and user experience inside the VISION EQXX catapults us into a highly responsive, intelligent and software-driven future. Stunning to look at, intuitive to work with and in tune with the human mind, the first ever completely seamless display in a Mercedes-Benz spans 47.5 inches from one A-pillar to the other.
UI/UX im VISION EQXX: Das Benutzererlebnis im VISION EQXX katapultiert uns in eine intelligente, softwaregesteuerte Zukunft. Mit einem beeindruckenden Design und intuitiv bedienbar erstreckt sich das erste komplett nahtlose Display in einem Mercedes-Benz über 47,5 Zoll von einer A-Säule zur anderen.
UI/UX in the VISION EQXX: The user interface and user experience inside the VISION EQXX catapults us into a highly responsive, intelligent and software-driven future. Stunning to look at, intuitive to work with and in tune with the human mind, the first ever completely seamless display in a Mercedes-Benz spans 47.5 inches from one A-pillar to the other.
UI/UX im VISION EQXX: Das Benutzererlebnis im VISION EQXX katapultiert uns in eine intelligente, softwaregesteuerte Zukunft. Mit einem beeindruckenden Design und intuitiv bedienbar erstreckt sich das erste komplett nahtlose Display in einem Mercedes-Benz über 47,5 Zoll von einer A-Säule zur anderen.
UI/UX in the VISION EQXX: The user interface and user experience inside the VISION EQXX catapults us into a highly responsive, intelligent and software-driven future. Stunning to look at, intuitive to work with and in tune with the human mind, the first ever completely seamless display in a Mercedes-Benz spans 47.5 inches from one A-pillar to the other.
VISION EQXX Interieur
VISION EQXX interior
VISION EQXX Interieur
VISION EQXX interior
VISION EQXX Interieur
VISION EQXX interior
Die Türgriffe im VISION EQXX sind aus der Biosteel-Faser gefertigt. Dabei handelt es sich um eine hochfeste, biotechnologische erzeugte und als vegan zertifiziertes seidenähnliche Gewebe.
The door pulls in the VISION EQXX are made from Biosteel fibre. This high-strength, biotechnology-based and certified-vegan silk-like fabric comes from the inventor of biofabricated (nature-identical) fibre.
VISION EQXX Interieur
VISION EQXX interior
Im Innenraum des VISION EQXX kommen zahlreiche innovative Materialien zum Einsatz. Details der Sitzpolster im VISION EQXX bestehen aus einer veganen Lederalternative.
The interior features a large number of innovative materials. Details of the seat cushions in the VISION EQXX are made of a vegan alternative.
Im Innenraum des VISION EQXX kommen zahlreiche innovative Materialien zum Einsatz. Details der Sitzpolster im VISION EQXX bestehen aus einer veganen Lederalternative.
The interior features a large number of innovative materials. Details of the seat cushions in the VISION EQXX are made of a vegan alternative.
Die Teppiche im VISION EQXX bestehen zu 100 Prozent aus schnell nachwachsender Bambusfaser.
On the floor, the carpets in the VISION EQXX are made from 100% bamboo fibre.
UI/UX im VISION EQXX: Das Benutzererlebnis im VISION EQXX katapultiert uns in eine intelligente, softwaregesteuerte Zukunft. Mit einem beeindruckenden Design und intuitiv bedienbar erstreckt sich das erste komplett nahtlose Display in einem Mercedes-Benz über 47,5 Zoll von einer A-Säule zur anderen.
UI/UX in the VISION EQXX: The user interface and user experience inside the VISION EQXX catapults us into a highly responsive, intelligent and software-driven future. Stunning to look at, intuitive to work with and in tune with the human mind, the first ever completely seamless display in a Mercedes-Benz spans 47.5 inches from one A-pillar to the other.
Die Türgriffe im VISION EQXX sind aus der Biosteel-Faser gefertigt. Dabei handelt es sich um eine hochfeste, biotechnologische erzeugte und als vegan zertifiziertes seidenähnliche Gewebe.
The door pulls in the VISION EQXX are made from Biosteel fibre. This high-strength, biotechnology-based and certified-vegan silk-like fabric comes from the inventor of biofabricated (nature-identical) fibre.
Das Batteriepaket des VISION EQXX speichert annähernd 100 kWh Energie bei 50 Prozent weniger Volumen und 30 Prozent weniger Gewicht als das in dieser Hinsicht weltbeste Batteriepaket des EQS.
The battery pack in the VISION EQXX holds almost 100 kWh of energy, yet has 50% less volume and is 30% lighter than the already benchmark pack in EQS.
Wegweisender Antriebsstrang für das Elektrozeitalter: Das radikal neue, von Mercedes-Benz entwickelte Antriebskonzept erreicht einen Benchmark-Wirkungsgrad von 95 Prozent von der Batterie bis zu den Rädern.
Pioneering drivetrain for the electric era: Radical new Mercedes-Benz electric drive system achieves benchmark efficiency of 95% from battery to wheels
Von Pilzen bis hin zu veganer Seide – nachhaltige Werkstoffe im VISION EQXX Interieur: Beispielsweise sind die Türgriffe im VISION EQXX aus Biosteel-Faser gefertigt. Dabei handelt es sich um ein hochfestes, biotechnologisch erzeugtes und als vegan zertifiziertes seidenähnliches Gewebe.
From mushrooms to vegan silk, nature’s influence continues in the VISION EQXX interior. For instance, the door pulls in the VISION EQXX are made from Biosteel fibre. This is a high-strength, biotechnology-based and certified-vegan silk-like fabric.
Das Batteriepaket des VISION EQXX speichert annähernd 100 kWh Energie bei 50 Prozent weniger Volumen und 30 Prozent weniger Gewicht als das in dieser Hinsicht weltbeste Batteriepaket des EQS.
The battery pack in the VISION EQXX holds almost 100 kWh of energy, yet has 50% less volume and is 30% lighter than the already benchmark pack in EQS.
Im Innenraum des VISION EQXX kommt UBQ-Material zum Einsatz, ein nachhaltiger Kunststoffersatz, der aus Haushaltsabfällen hergestellt wird.
The interior oft he VISION EQXX features UBQ material, a sustainable plastic substitute made from household and municipal landfill waste.
Der VISION EQXX verdankt seinen herausragenden cW-Wert von 0,17 der strömungsförmigen Grundform, der innovativen, aerodynamisch neutralen Kühlplatte im Unterboden und der aufwändigen Integration von passiven und aktiven Aero-Elementen in die Karosserie.
The VISION EQXX owes its outstanding drag coefficient of 0.17 to its streamlined basic shape, the innovative, aerodynamically neutral cooling plate in the underbody and the elaborate integration of passive and active aero elements in the body.
Der VISION EQXX verdankt seinen herausragenden cW-Wert von 0,17 der strömungsförmigen Grundform, der innovativen, aerodynamisch neutralen Kühlplatte im Unterboden und der aufwändigen Integration von passiven und aktiven Aero-Elementen in die Karosserie.
The VISION EQXX owes its outstanding drag coefficient of 0.17 to its streamlined basic shape, the innovative, aerodynamically neutral cooling plate in the underbody and the elaborate integration of passive and active aero elements in the body.
Der VISION EQXX verdankt seinen herausragenden cW-Wert von 0,17 der strömungsförmigen Grundform, der innovativen, aerodynamisch neutralen Kühlplatte im Unterboden und der aufwändigen Integration von passiven und aktiven Aero-Elementen in die Karosserie.
The VISION EQXX owes its outstanding drag coefficient of 0.17 to its streamlined basic shape, the innovative, aerodynamically neutral cooling plate in the underbody and the elaborate integration of passive and active aero elements in the body.
Der VISION EQXX verdankt seinen herausragenden cW-Wert von 0,17 der strömungsförmigen Grundform, der innovativen, aerodynamisch neutralen Kühlplatte im Unterboden und der aufwändigen Integration von passiven und aktiven Aero-Elementen in die Karosserie.
The VISION EQXX owes its outstanding drag coefficient of 0.17 to its streamlined basic shape, the innovative, aerodynamically neutral cooling plate in the underbody and the elaborate integration of passive and active aero elements in the body.
Der VISION EQXX verdankt seinen herausragenden cW-Wert von 0,17 der strömungsförmigen Grundform, der innovativen, aerodynamisch neutralen Kühlplatte im Unterboden und der aufwändigen Integration von passiven und aktiven Aero-Elementen in die Karosserie.
The VISION EQXX owes its outstanding drag coefficient of 0.17 to its streamlined basic shape, the innovative, aerodynamically neutral cooling plate in the underbody and the elaborate integration of passive and active aero elements in the body.
Der VISION EQXX verdankt seinen herausragenden cW-Wert von 0,17 der strömungsförmigen Grundform, der innovativen, aerodynamisch neutralen Kühlplatte im Unterboden und der aufwändigen Integration von passiven und aktiven Aero-Elementen in die Karosserie.
The VISION EQXX owes its outstanding drag coefficient of 0.17 to its streamlined basic shape, the innovative, aerodynamically neutral cooling plate in the underbody and the elaborate integration of passive and active aero elements in the body.
Der VISION EQXX verdankt seinen herausragenden cW-Wert von 0,17 der strömungsförmigen Grundform, der innovativen, aerodynamisch neutralen Kühlplatte im Unterboden und der aufwändigen Integration von passiven und aktiven Aero-Elementen in die Karosserie.
The VISION EQXX owes its outstanding drag coefficient of 0.17 to its streamlined basic shape, the innovative, aerodynamically neutral cooling plate in the underbody and the elaborate integration of passive and active aero elements in the body.
Der VISION EQXX verdankt seinen herausragenden cW-Wert von 0,17 der strömungsförmigen Grundform, der innovativen, aerodynamisch neutralen Kühlplatte im Unterboden und der aufwändigen Integration von passiven und aktiven Aero-Elementen in die Karosserie.
The VISION EQXX owes its outstanding drag coefficient of 0.17 to its streamlined basic shape, the innovative, aerodynamically neutral cooling plate in the underbody and the elaborate integration of passive and active aero elements in the body.
Der VISION EQXX verdankt seinen herausragenden cW-Wert von 0,17 der strömungsförmigen Grundform, der innovativen, aerodynamisch neutralen Kühlplatte im Unterboden und der aufwändigen Integration von passiven und aktiven Aero-Elementen in die Karosserie.
The VISION EQXX owes its outstanding drag coefficient of 0.17 to its streamlined basic shape, the innovative, aerodynamically neutral cooling plate in the underbody and the elaborate integration of passive and active aero elements in the body.
Der VISION EQXX verdankt seinen herausragenden cW-Wert von 0,17 der strömungsförmigen Grundform, der innovativen, aerodynamisch neutralen Kühlplatte im Unterboden und der aufwändigen Integration von passiven und aktiven Aero-Elementen in die Karosserie.
The VISION EQXX owes its outstanding drag coefficient of 0.17 to its streamlined basic shape, the innovative, aerodynamically neutral cooling plate in the underbody and the elaborate integration of passive and active aero elements in the body.
Der VISION EQXX verdankt seinen herausragenden cW-Wert von 0,17 der strömungsförmigen Grundform, der innovativen, aerodynamisch neutralen Kühlplatte im Unterboden und der aufwändigen Integration von passiven und aktiven Aero-Elementen in die Karosserie.
The VISION EQXX owes its outstanding drag coefficient of 0.17 to its streamlined basic shape, the innovative, aerodynamically neutral cooling plate in the underbody and the elaborate integration of passive and active aero elements in the body.
Der VISION EQXX verdankt seinen herausragenden cW-Wert von 0,17 der strömungsförmigen Grundform, der innovativen, aerodynamisch neutralen Kühlplatte im Unterboden und der aufwändigen Integration von passiven und aktiven Aero-Elementen in die Karosserie.
The VISION EQXX owes its outstanding drag coefficient of 0.17 to its streamlined basic shape, the innovative, aerodynamically neutral cooling plate in the underbody and the elaborate integration of passive and active aero elements in the body.
Der VISION EQXX verdankt seinen herausragenden cW-Wert von 0,17 der strömungsförmigen Grundform, der innovativen, aerodynamisch neutralen Kühlplatte im Unterboden und der aufwändigen Integration von passiven und aktiven Aero-Elementen in die Karosserie.
The VISION EQXX owes its outstanding drag coefficient of 0.17 to its streamlined basic shape, the innovative, aerodynamically neutral cooling plate in the underbody and the elaborate integration of passive and active aero elements in the body.
Der VISION EQXX verdankt seinen herausragenden cW-Wert von 0,17 der strömungsförmigen Grundform, der innovativen, aerodynamisch neutralen Kühlplatte im Unterboden und der aufwändigen Integration von passiven und aktiven Aero-Elementen in die Karosserie.
The VISION EQXX owes its outstanding drag coefficient of 0.17 to its streamlined basic shape, the innovative, aerodynamically neutral cooling plate in the underbody and the elaborate integration of passive and active aero elements in the body.
Der VISION EQXX verdankt seinen herausragenden cW-Wert von 0,17 der strömungsförmigen Grundform, der innovativen, aerodynamisch neutralen Kühlplatte im Unterboden und der aufwändigen Integration von passiven und aktiven Aero-Elementen in die Karosserie.
The VISION EQXX owes its outstanding drag coefficient of 0.17 to its streamlined basic shape, the innovative, aerodynamically neutral cooling plate in the underbody and the elaborate integration of passive and active aero elements in the body.
Der VISION EQXX verdankt seinen herausragenden cW-Wert von 0,17 der strömungsförmigen Grundform, der innovativen, aerodynamisch neutralen Kühlplatte im Unterboden und der aufwändigen Integration von passiven und aktiven Aero-Elementen in die Karosserie.
The VISION EQXX owes its outstanding drag coefficient of 0.17 to its streamlined basic shape, the innovative, aerodynamically neutral cooling plate in the underbody and the elaborate integration of passive and active aero elements in the body.
Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX, Design, Skizze, Exterieur
Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX, design sketch exterior
Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX, Design, Skizze, Exterieur
Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX, design sketch exterior
Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX, Design, Skizze, Exterieur
Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX, design sketch exterior
Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX, Design, Skizze, Reifen mit extrem geringem Rollwiderstand und optimierter aerodynamischer Geometrie sorgen in Kombination mit leichten Magnesiumrädern für mehr Reichweite.
Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX, design sketch, ultra-low-rolling-resistance tyres with optimised aerodynamic geometry combine with lightweight magnesium wheels for increased range.
Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX, Design, Skizze, Interieur
Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX, design sketch interior
Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX, Design, Skizze, Interieur
Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX, design sketch interior
Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX, Design, Skizze, Interieur
Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX, design sketch interior
Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX, Design, Skizze, Interieur
Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX, design sketch interior
