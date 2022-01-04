After what seemed like an eternity (it was actually a year and a half), Mercedes-Benz has finally debuted the Vision EQXX, an experimental prototype designed to push the boundaries of electric vehicle efficiency. The company has released all of the headline numbers, and they are phenomenal to say the least.
The goal was to deliver increased range without consequently upping the battery size by making the car more efficient, feeding into the virtuous cycle of continuous weight reduction and allowing the EQXX to travel further with less battery. And boy, have they done it – despite having a similar battery capacity as the EQS at less than 100 kWh, the EQXX has a staggering range of over 1,000 km according to simulations.
Mercedes achieved this spectacular figure by reducing the energy consumption to under 10 kWh per 100 km (or if you prefer, more than six miles or nearly 10 km per kWh). It starts with a slippery teardrop-like shape that has a drag coefficient of just 0.17 (lower even than the EQS’ 0.2 Cd), which Stuttgart says is more aerodynamic than an American football.
Key to this is the small frontal area (smaller than that of the CLA), which features a slim air intake and a flat Three-Pointed Star badge and bumper motif to maximise aerodynamic efficiency. Twin vents duct the cooling air over the bonnet rather than under the car to reduce interference drag around the wing mirrors, while the air curtain inlets on the bumper corners work with the wheel covers to eliminate airflow separation.
The sleek body and glasshouse taper towards the rear of the car, resulting in a rear track that’s 50 mm narrower than the front. This culminates in the sharp cutoff at the rear of the car, emphasised by the gloss black trim and curved full-width taillights. The large rear diffuser extends outwards at higher speeds to reduce drag but retract immediately in the event of a rear-end collision.
Although the EQXX was designed for efficiency first, there are a few embellishments worked into the body. The front end features a full-width light bar typical of Mercedes’ EQ models, with the projector headlights also featuring the Three-Pointed Star graphic in the daytime running lights – a feature that will make its way to future models, along with the two-dimensional Tristar bumper pattern.
The double-spoke forged magnesium wheels measure 20 inches in diameter and feature rose gold detailing on the centres and covers, mirroring the accents on the front splitter and rear diffuser. They are wrapped in ultra-low-rolling-resistance Bridgestone Turanza Eco tyres that incorporate the Japanese tyre maker’s Enliten and ologic technology.
Another area where Mercedes has squeezed the maximum out of its components is the electric powertrain, with a claimed energy efficiency of 95% from the EQXX’s 150 kW (204 PS) unit. The drive unit, which consists of the motor, transmission and power electronics, was developed in conjunction with the eight-time Formula 1 championship-winning Mercedes-AMG High Performance Powertrains (HPP) in Brixworth – in fact, the power electronics unit is based on the one off the AMG One hypercar.
“We worked on every part of the system to reduce energy consumption and losses through system design, material selection, lubrication and heat management,” said electric drive system chief engineer Eva Greiner. “And our fantastic simulation tools helped us find out quickly what works and what doesn’t.”
The battery was also jointly developed with HPP and is half the size and 30% lighter than the one in the EQS, allowing it to be packaged into the smaller EQXX. The high energy density of 400 Wh per litre comes courtesy of an increased silicon content in the more advanced anode composition, greater integration and the separation of electric and electronic components. The battery is rated at 900 volts, incorporates a lightweight lid made out of sugar cane waste reinforced with carbon fibre, and weighs around 495 kg.
Elsewhere, the EQXX features an advanced thermal management system that preserves thermal energy and significantly reduces cooling drag. It’s small and lightweight thanks to the minimal waste heat generated by the drive unit and takes advantage of the carefully balanced interaction between the active grille shutters, coolant valves and water pumps. The cooling plate is located under the floor of the car and is cooled by the airflow underneath, enabling the car to travel 20 km further in its most aerodynamic mode.
The heat pump also uses both waste electric heat and the ambient air to heat the cabin, a first for the brand that helps boost range in colder climates; it even uses heat from enthalpy at the evaporator, caused when water vapour is turned into a liquid. In hotter regions, the solar panel on the roof charges a separate lithium-iron-phosphate battery used to power the air-conditioning blower, lights, infotainment system and other ancillaries, boosting range by as much as 25 km in ideal conditions.
Weight is another enemy of efficiency, so the EQXX has been constructed to be as light as possible. Engineers took plenty of inspiration from Mother Nature, including for the single-piece BIONEQXX rear floor, currently the largest aluminium structural casting ever produced by Mercedes.
This component uses material only where necessary on load-bearing paths, creating a web-like structure that is protected using 3D-printed patches from UBQ Materials, made from recycled waste that would otherwise have ended up in landfills. Overall, this practice saves weight by between 15 and 20% over a conventional component and helps the EQXX achieve a kerb weight of around 1,750 kg.
The EQXX also marks Mercedes’ first use of MS1500 ultra-high-strength martensitic steel, as well as flat steel made from 100% scrap metal. A mix carbon fibre and fibreglass was used in the doors, reinforced with aluminium and a new polyamide foam. The brake discs, meanwhile, are made from aluminium and shave a significant amount of weight and brake dust compared to steel rotors. The springs are also made from fibreglass.
Inside, the EQXX features the first single-piece full-width display – an 8K mini-LED panel that spans 47.5 inches from A-pillar to A-pillar. The infotainment system that runs the screen incorporates a star-cloud avatar (inspired by Mercedes Jellinek, the source of the brand name) and 3D navigation (the first for a screen of this size).
The EQXX also gets a a more advanced “Hey Mercedes” voice control system. The latter utilises a still-fledgling technology called neuromorphic computing, running on “spiking neural networks” inspired by the human brain that makes the system five to ten times more efficient compared to conventional voice control.
The rest of the cabin features a futuristic design and takes sustainability to a new level. The faux Mylo leather, for instance, is made from the mycelium of mushrooms, while Deserttex leather produced from pulverised cactus fibres combined with bio-based polyurethane is also used. Textiles made from recycled polyethylene (PET), bamboo fibres and Biosteel faux silk can be found elsewhere in the cabin, as can Dinamica microfibre used in many Mercedes models – this time made from 38% recycled PET.
As per the new S-Class, the EQXX gets a “4D” surround sound system, but one that has again been redesigned to reduce energy consumption. The speakers have been made smaller and positioned closer to the occupants’ ears to prevent distortion and include headrest-mounted units. Bass exciters continue to be fitted on each seat to allow passengers to “feel” the music.
Mercedes says the EQXX was developed in double-quick time, using digital development tools and virtual testing to shorten the lead time to just 18 months. While the car won’t make it into production, much of the learnings are already being integrated into future vehicles, including compact and midsize electric models built on the Mercedes-Benz Modular Architecture (MMA).
Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX, Exterieur
Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX, exterior
Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX, Exterieur Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX, exterior
Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX, Exterieur Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX, exterior
Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX, Exterieur Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX, exterior
Der VISION EQXX zeigt, wie sich Mercedes-Benz die Zukunft des Elektroautos vorstellt. Das Auto hat eine Reichweite von mehr als 1.000 Kilometern und einen Energieverbrauch von weniger als 10 kWh pro 100 Kilometer. Der VISION EQXX steht für neue Maßstäbe hinsichtlich Energieeffizienz und Reichweite im realen Straßenverkehr sowie für die revolutionäre Entwicklung von Elektroautos. The VISION EQXX is how Mercedes-Benz imagines the future of electric cars. The car has a range of more than 1,000 kilometres with an outstanding energy consumption of less than 10 kWh per 100 kilometres. The VISION EQXX stands for major new advances: it sets new standards in terms of energy efficiency and range in real-life traffic, and revolutionises the development of electric cars.
Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX, Interieur Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX, interior
Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX, Interieur Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX, interior
Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX, Interieur Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX, interior
Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX, Interieur Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX, interior
Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX, Interieur
Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX, interior
Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX, Interieur Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX, interior
Das UI/UX im VISION EQXX bietet ein neues Maß an digitalem Luxus. Es liefert den Insassen die Informationen, die sie brauchen. Und zwar genau dann, wenn sie sie brauchen – nicht mehr und nicht weniger. The UI/UX in the VISION EQXX offers a new level of digital luxury, providing the occupants with the information they need when they need it – no more no less.
Das UI/UX des VISION EQXX zeigt das Potenzial von Game-Engine-gestützten Interfaces, mit herausragenden Grafiken und einem äußerst adaptiven Design. The UI/UX in the VISION EQXX shows the potential of game-engine-powered interfaces, with graphics as they’ve never been seen before and a highly adaptive design.
Ein Effizienzassistent kooperiert mit dem Fahrer und bereitet Informationen auf, um eine effiziente Fahrweise zu unterstützen. Eine Kugel-Grafik sorgt für einen instinktiven Überblick. An efficiency assistant works together with the driver, curating information to support an efficient driving style. An orb graphic provides an instinctive overview.
Der Effizienzassistent unterstützt die Sinne des Fahrers und berücksichtigt sogar die Richtung und Intensität von Sonne und Wind. The efficiency assistant enhances the driver’s own senses, even taking into account the direction and intensity of the sun and wind.
Das 47,7 Zoll große, einteilige Mini-LED-Display des VISION EQXX verfügt über eine 8K-Auflösung (7680×660 Pixel) und mehr als 3.000 lokale Dimmzonen für beeindruckende Grafiken und eine hohe Energieeffizienz.
The 47.7-inch one-piece mini-LED display in the VISION EQXX has 8K resolution (7680×660 pixels) and more than 3,000 local dimming zones for stunning graphics and impressive energy efficiency.
Der VISION EQXX zeigt, wie sich Mercedes-Benz die Zukunft des Elektroautos vorstellt. The VISION EQXX is how Mercedes-Benz imagines the future of electric cars.
Der VISION EQXX zeigt, wie sich Mercedes-Benz die Zukunft des Elektroautos vorstellt. The VISION EQXX is how Mercedes-Benz imagines the future of electric cars.
Der VISION EQXX zeigt, wie sich Mercedes-Benz die Zukunft des Elektroautos vorstellt. The VISION EQXX is how Mercedes-Benz imagines the future of electric cars.
Der VISION EQXX zeigt, wie sich Mercedes-Benz die Zukunft des Elektroautos vorstellt. The VISION EQXX is how Mercedes-Benz imagines the future of electric cars.
Der VISION EQXX zeigt, wie sich Mercedes-Benz die Zukunft des Elektroautos vorstellt. The VISION EQXX is how Mercedes-Benz imagines the future of electric cars.
Der VISION EQXX zeigt, wie sich Mercedes-Benz die Zukunft des Elektroautos vorstellt.
The VISION EQXX is how Mercedes-Benz imagines the future of electric cars.
Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX: Der effizienteste Mercedes-Benz, der je gebaut wurde: mehr Reichweite mit weniger Energie, mehr Luxus und Komfort mit geringeren Auswirkungen auf die Umwelt und mehr Elektromobilität mit weniger Abfall. Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX: The most efficient Mercedes-Benz ever built: more range from less energy, more luxury and convenience with less impact on nature, and more electric mobility with less waste.
Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX: Herausragende Arbeit in den Bereichen Aerodynamik und Exterieur-Design ermöglicht einen Benchmark-Luftwiderstandsbeiwert von cw 0,17. Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX: Exterior designers and aerodynamicists delivered a benchmark drag coefficient of cd 0.17.
Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX: Herausragende Arbeit in den Bereichen Aerodynamik und Exterieur-Design ermöglicht einen Benchmark-Luftwiderstandsbeiwert von cw 0,17.
Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX: Exterior designers and aerodynamicists delivered a benchmark drag coefficient of cd 0.17.
Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX: Progressiver Luxus aus nachhaltigen Materialien. Innovative recycelte und pflanzliche Materialien vermeiden Abfall auf Deponien und verringern den CO2-Fußabdruck. Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX: Progressive luxury made from sustainable materials. Innovative recycled and plant-based materials remove waste from landfill and lower carbon footprint.
Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX: Mit Know-how aus der Formel 1 völlig neu entwickeltes Batteriepaket. Es erreicht eine bemerkenswerte Energiedichte von knapp 400 Wh/l und ist so kompakt, dass es in einen Kleinwagen passen würde.
Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX: Completely new battery pack developed with know-how from Formula 1. It achieves a remarkable energy density of close to 400 Wh/l and is so compact that it would fit in a compact car.
Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX: Die Energie des EQS in die Dimensionen eines Kleinwagens gepresst. Das Batteriepaket im VISION EQXX speichert rund 100 kWh Energie bei 50 Prozent weniger Volumen und 30 Prozent weniger Gewicht als das bislang weltbeste Batteriepaket des EQS. Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX: The energy of the EQS squeezed into the dimensions of a compact car. The battery pack in the VISION EQXX holds almost 100 kWh of energy, yet has 50% less volume and is 30% lighter than the already benchmark pack in EQS.
Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX: Neuromorphe Computing-Systeme haben das Potenzial, den Energiebedarf für den Betrieb der neuesten KI-Technologien in Fahrzeugen radikal zu senken. Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX: Neuromorphic computing systems have the potential to radically reduce the energy needed to run the latest AI technologies in vehicles.
Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX: Ultradünne Dachpaneele speisen das Batteriesystem und sorgen für bis zu 25 km zusätzliche Reichweite.
Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX: Ultra-thin roof panels feed the battery system for up to 25 km of extra range.
Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX: Mehr als 1.000 km (über 620 Meilen) mit einer einzigen Batterieladung auf öffentlichen Straßen ermöglichen entspannte Langstreckenfahrten.
Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX: More than 1,000 km (over 620 miles) on a single charge on public roads puts an end to range anxiety.
Der VISION EQXX zeigt, wie sich Mercedes-Benz die Zukunft des Elektroautos vorstellt. Das Auto hat eine Reichweite von mehr als 1.000 Kilometern und einen Energieverbrauch von weniger als 10 kWh pro 100 Kilometer. Der VISION EQXX steht für neue Maßstäbe hinsichtlich Energieeffizienz und Reichweite im realen Straßenverkehr sowie für die revolutionäre Entwicklung von Elektroautos.
The VISION EQXX is how Mercedes-Benz imagines the future of electric cars. The car has a range of more than 1,000 kilometres with an outstanding energy consumption of less than 10 kWh per 100 kilometres. The VISION EQXX stands for major new advances: it sets new standards in terms of energy efficiency and range in real-life traffic, and revolutionises the development of electric cars.
Der VISION EQXX zeigt, wie sich Mercedes-Benz die Zukunft des Elektroautos vorstellt. Das Auto hat eine Reichweite von mehr als 1.000 Kilometern und einen Energieverbrauch von weniger als 10 kWh pro 100 Kilometer. Der VISION EQXX steht für neue Maßstäbe hinsichtlich Energieeffizienz und Reichweite im realen Straßenverkehr sowie für die revolutionäre Entwicklung von Elektroautos.
The VISION EQXX is how Mercedes-Benz imagines the future of electric cars. The car has a range of more than 1,000 kilometres with an outstanding energy consumption of less than 10 kWh per 100 kilometres. The VISION EQXX stands for major new advances: it sets new standards in terms of energy efficiency and range in real-life traffic, and revolutionises the development of electric cars.
Der VISION EQXX zeigt, wie sich Mercedes-Benz die Zukunft des Elektroautos vorstellt. Das Auto hat eine Reichweite von mehr als 1.000 Kilometern und einen Energieverbrauch von weniger als 10 kWh pro 100 Kilometer. Der VISION EQXX steht für neue Maßstäbe hinsichtlich Energieeffizienz und Reichweite im realen Straßenverkehr sowie für die revolutionäre Entwicklung von Elektroautos. The VISION EQXX is how Mercedes-Benz imagines the future of electric cars. The car has a range of more than 1,000 kilometres with an outstanding energy consumption of less than 10 kWh per 100 kilometres. The VISION EQXX stands for major new advances: it sets new standards in terms of energy efficiency and range in real-life traffic, and revolutionises the development of electric cars.
Der VISION EQXX zeigt, wie sich Mercedes-Benz die Zukunft des Elektroautos vorstellt. Das Auto hat eine Reichweite von mehr als 1.000 Kilometern und einen Energieverbrauch von weniger als 10 kWh pro 100 Kilometer. Der VISION EQXX steht für neue Maßstäbe hinsichtlich Energieeffizienz und Reichweite im realen Straßenverkehr sowie für die revolutionäre Entwicklung von Elektroautos. The VISION EQXX is how Mercedes-Benz imagines the future of electric cars. The car has a range of more than 1,000 kilometres with an outstanding energy consumption of less than 10 kWh per 100 kilometres. The VISION EQXX stands for major new advances: it sets new standards in terms of energy efficiency and range in real-life traffic, and revolutionises the development of electric cars.
Der VISION EQXX zeigt, wie sich Mercedes-Benz die Zukunft des Elektroautos vorstellt. Das Auto hat eine Reichweite von mehr als 1.000 Kilometern und einen Energieverbrauch von weniger als 10 kWh pro 100 Kilometer. Der VISION EQXX steht für neue Maßstäbe hinsichtlich Energieeffizienz und Reichweite im realen Straßenverkehr sowie für die revolutionäre Entwicklung von Elektroautos.
The VISION EQXX is how Mercedes-Benz imagines the future of electric cars. The car has a range of more than 1,000 kilometres with an outstanding energy consumption of less than 10 kWh per 100 kilometres. The VISION EQXX stands for major new advances: it sets new standards in terms of energy efficiency and range in real-life traffic, and revolutionises the development of electric cars.
Der VISION EQXX zeigt, wie sich Mercedes-Benz die Zukunft des Elektroautos vorstellt. Das Auto hat eine Reichweite von mehr als 1.000 Kilometern und einen Energieverbrauch von weniger als 10 kWh pro 100 Kilometer. Der VISION EQXX steht für neue Maßstäbe hinsichtlich Energieeffizienz und Reichweite im realen Straßenverkehr sowie für die revolutionäre Entwicklung von Elektroautos.
The VISION EQXX is how Mercedes-Benz imagines the future of electric cars. The car has a range of more than 1,000 kilometres with an outstanding energy consumption of less than 10 kWh per 100 kilometres. The VISION EQXX stands for major new advances: it sets new standards in terms of energy efficiency and range in real-life traffic, and revolutionises the development of electric cars.
Der VISION EQXX zeigt, wie sich Mercedes-Benz die Zukunft des Elektroautos vorstellt. Das Auto hat eine Reichweite von mehr als 1.000 Kilometern und einen Energieverbrauch von weniger als 10 kWh pro 100 Kilometer. Der VISION EQXX steht für neue Maßstäbe hinsichtlich Energieeffizienz und Reichweite im realen Straßenverkehr sowie für die revolutionäre Entwicklung von Elektroautos.
The VISION EQXX is how Mercedes-Benz imagines the future of electric cars. The car has a range of more than 1,000 kilometres with an outstanding energy consumption of less than 10 kWh per 100 kilometres. The VISION EQXX stands for major new advances: it sets new standards in terms of energy efficiency and range in real-life traffic, and revolutionises the development of electric cars.
Der VISION EQXX zeigt, wie sich Mercedes-Benz die Zukunft des Elektroautos vorstellt. Das Auto hat eine Reichweite von mehr als 1.000 Kilometern und einen Energieverbrauch von weniger als 10 kWh pro 100 Kilometer. Der VISION EQXX steht für neue Maßstäbe hinsichtlich Energieeffizienz und Reichweite im realen Straßenverkehr sowie für die revolutionäre Entwicklung von Elektroautos. The VISION EQXX is how Mercedes-Benz imagines the future of electric cars. The car has a range of more than 1,000 kilometres with an outstanding energy consumption of less than 10 kWh per 100 kilometres. The VISION EQXX stands for major new advances: it sets new standards in terms of energy efficiency and range in real-life traffic, and revolutionises the development of electric cars.
Der VISION EQXX zeigt, wie sich Mercedes-Benz die Zukunft des Elektroautos vorstellt. Das Auto hat eine Reichweite von mehr als 1.000 Kilometern und einen Energieverbrauch von weniger als 10 kWh pro 100 Kilometer. Der VISION EQXX steht für neue Maßstäbe hinsichtlich Energieeffizienz und Reichweite im realen Straßenverkehr sowie für die revolutionäre Entwicklung von Elektroautos.
The VISION EQXX is how Mercedes-Benz imagines the future of electric cars. The car has a range of more than 1,000 kilometres with an outstanding energy consumption of less than 10 kWh per 100 kilometres. The VISION EQXX stands for major new advances: it sets new standards in terms of energy efficiency and range in real-life traffic, and revolutionises the development of electric cars.
Der VISION EQXX zeigt, wie sich Mercedes-Benz die Zukunft des Elektroautos vorstellt. Das Auto hat eine Reichweite von mehr als 1.000 Kilometern und einen Energieverbrauch von weniger als 10 kWh pro 100 Kilometer. Der VISION EQXX steht für neue Maßstäbe hinsichtlich Energieeffizienz und Reichweite im realen Straßenverkehr sowie für die revolutionäre Entwicklung von Elektroautos.
The VISION EQXX is how Mercedes-Benz imagines the future of electric cars. The car has a range of more than 1,000 kilometres with an outstanding energy consumption of less than 10 kWh per 100 kilometres. The VISION EQXX stands for major new advances: it sets new standards in terms of energy efficiency and range in real-life traffic, and revolutionises the development of electric cars.
Bei der Entwicklung der Rad-Reifen-Kombination für den VISION EQXX arbeiteten die Ingenieure von Mercedes-Benz mit Reifenexperten von Bridgestone zusammen. Der Technologieträger rollt auf Turanza Eco-Reifen von Bridgestone, die dank der leichten und umweltfreundlichen ENLITEN und ologic-Technologie einen besonders geringen Rollwiderstand gewährleisten.
For the VISION EQXX Mercedes-Benz engineers worked in cooperation with Bridgestone. Together, they took advantage of Bridgestone’s Turanza Eco tyre combined with lightweight and environmentally friendly ENLITEN and ologic technology enabling ultra-low-rolling-resistance.
Bei der Entwicklung der Rad-Reifen-Kombination für den VISION EQXX arbeiteten die Ingenieure von Mercedes-Benz mit Reifenexperten von Bridgestone zusammen. Der Technologieträger rollt auf Turanza Eco-Reifen von Bridgestone, die dank der leichten und umweltfreundlichen ENLITEN und ologic-Technologie einen besonders geringen Rollwiderstand gewährleisten.
For the VISION EQXX Mercedes-Benz engineers worked in cooperation with Bridgestone. Together, they took advantage of Bridgestone’s Turanza Eco tyre combined with lightweight and environmentally friendly ENLITEN and ologic technology enabling ultra-low-rolling-resistance.
VISION EQXX Außenspiegel
VISION EQXX exterior mirror
UI/UX im VISION EQXX: Das Benutzererlebnis im VISION EQXX katapultiert uns in eine intelligente, softwaregesteuerte Zukunft. Mit einem beeindruckenden Design und intuitiv bedienbar erstreckt sich das erste komplett nahtlose Display in einem Mercedes-Benz über 47,5 Zoll von einer A-Säule zur anderen.
UI/UX in the VISION EQXX: The user interface and user experience inside the VISION EQXX catapults us into a highly responsive, intelligent and software-driven future. Stunning to look at, intuitive to work with and in tune with the human mind, the first ever completely seamless display in a Mercedes-Benz spans 47.5 inches from one A-pillar to the other.
UI/UX im VISION EQXX: Das Benutzererlebnis im VISION EQXX katapultiert uns in eine intelligente, softwaregesteuerte Zukunft. Mit einem beeindruckenden Design und intuitiv bedienbar erstreckt sich das erste komplett nahtlose Display in einem Mercedes-Benz über 47,5 Zoll von einer A-Säule zur anderen.
UI/UX in the VISION EQXX: The user interface and user experience inside the VISION EQXX catapults us into a highly responsive, intelligent and software-driven future. Stunning to look at, intuitive to work with and in tune with the human mind, the first ever completely seamless display in a Mercedes-Benz spans 47.5 inches from one A-pillar to the other.
UI/UX im VISION EQXX: Das Benutzererlebnis im VISION EQXX katapultiert uns in eine intelligente, softwaregesteuerte Zukunft. Mit einem beeindruckenden Design und intuitiv bedienbar erstreckt sich das erste komplett nahtlose Display in einem Mercedes-Benz über 47,5 Zoll von einer A-Säule zur anderen. UI/UX in the VISION EQXX: The user interface and user experience inside the VISION EQXX catapults us into a highly responsive, intelligent and software-driven future. Stunning to look at, intuitive to work with and in tune with the human mind, the first ever completely seamless display in a Mercedes-Benz spans 47.5 inches from one A-pillar to the other.
UI/UX im VISION EQXX: Das Benutzererlebnis im VISION EQXX katapultiert uns in eine intelligente, softwaregesteuerte Zukunft. Mit einem beeindruckenden Design und intuitiv bedienbar erstreckt sich das erste komplett nahtlose Display in einem Mercedes-Benz über 47,5 Zoll von einer A-Säule zur anderen. UI/UX in the VISION EQXX: The user interface and user experience inside the VISION EQXX catapults us into a highly responsive, intelligent and software-driven future. Stunning to look at, intuitive to work with and in tune with the human mind, the first ever completely seamless display in a Mercedes-Benz spans 47.5 inches from one A-pillar to the other.
VISION EQXX Interieur
VISION EQXX interior
VISION EQXX Interieur
VISION EQXX interior
VISION EQXX Interieur VISION EQXX interior
Die Türgriffe im VISION EQXX sind aus der Biosteel-Faser gefertigt. Dabei handelt es sich um eine hochfeste, biotechnologische erzeugte und als vegan zertifiziertes seidenähnliche Gewebe. The door pulls in the VISION EQXX are made from Biosteel fibre. This high-strength, biotechnology-based and certified-vegan silk-like fabric comes from the inventor of biofabricated (nature-identical) fibre.
VISION EQXX Interieur VISION EQXX interior
Im Innenraum des VISION EQXX kommen zahlreiche innovative Materialien zum Einsatz. Details der Sitzpolster im VISION EQXX bestehen aus einer veganen Lederalternative.
The interior features a large number of innovative materials. Details of the seat cushions in the VISION EQXX are made of a vegan alternative.
Im Innenraum des VISION EQXX kommen zahlreiche innovative Materialien zum Einsatz. Details der Sitzpolster im VISION EQXX bestehen aus einer veganen Lederalternative. The interior features a large number of innovative materials. Details of the seat cushions in the VISION EQXX are made of a vegan alternative.
Die Teppiche im VISION EQXX bestehen zu 100 Prozent aus schnell nachwachsender Bambusfaser.
On the floor, the carpets in the VISION EQXX are made from 100% bamboo fibre.
UI/UX im VISION EQXX: Das Benutzererlebnis im VISION EQXX katapultiert uns in eine intelligente, softwaregesteuerte Zukunft. Mit einem beeindruckenden Design und intuitiv bedienbar erstreckt sich das erste komplett nahtlose Display in einem Mercedes-Benz über 47,5 Zoll von einer A-Säule zur anderen. UI/UX in the VISION EQXX: The user interface and user experience inside the VISION EQXX catapults us into a highly responsive, intelligent and software-driven future. Stunning to look at, intuitive to work with and in tune with the human mind, the first ever completely seamless display in a Mercedes-Benz spans 47.5 inches from one A-pillar to the other.
Die Türgriffe im VISION EQXX sind aus der Biosteel-Faser gefertigt. Dabei handelt es sich um eine hochfeste, biotechnologische erzeugte und als vegan zertifiziertes seidenähnliche Gewebe. The door pulls in the VISION EQXX are made from Biosteel fibre. This high-strength, biotechnology-based and certified-vegan silk-like fabric comes from the inventor of biofabricated (nature-identical) fibre.
Das Batteriepaket des VISION EQXX speichert annähernd 100 kWh Energie bei 50 Prozent weniger Volumen und 30 Prozent weniger Gewicht als das in dieser Hinsicht weltbeste Batteriepaket des EQS. The battery pack in the VISION EQXX holds almost 100 kWh of energy, yet has 50% less volume and is 30% lighter than the already benchmark pack in EQS.
Wegweisender Antriebsstrang für das Elektrozeitalter: Das radikal neue, von Mercedes-Benz entwickelte Antriebskonzept erreicht einen Benchmark-Wirkungsgrad von 95 Prozent von der Batterie bis zu den Rädern.
Pioneering drivetrain for the electric era: Radical new Mercedes-Benz electric drive system achieves benchmark efficiency of 95% from battery to wheels
Von Pilzen bis hin zu veganer Seide – nachhaltige Werkstoffe im VISION EQXX Interieur: Beispielsweise sind die Türgriffe im VISION EQXX aus Biosteel-Faser gefertigt. Dabei handelt es sich um ein hochfestes, biotechnologisch erzeugtes und als vegan zertifiziertes seidenähnliches Gewebe.
From mushrooms to vegan silk, nature’s influence continues in the VISION EQXX interior. For instance, the door pulls in the VISION EQXX are made from Biosteel fibre. This is a high-strength, biotechnology-based and certified-vegan silk-like fabric.
Das Batteriepaket des VISION EQXX speichert annähernd 100 kWh Energie bei 50 Prozent weniger Volumen und 30 Prozent weniger Gewicht als das in dieser Hinsicht weltbeste Batteriepaket des EQS. The battery pack in the VISION EQXX holds almost 100 kWh of energy, yet has 50% less volume and is 30% lighter than the already benchmark pack in EQS.
Im Innenraum des VISION EQXX kommt UBQ-Material zum Einsatz, ein nachhaltiger Kunststoffersatz, der aus Haushaltsabfällen hergestellt wird.
The interior oft he VISION EQXX features UBQ material, a sustainable plastic substitute made from household and municipal landfill waste.
Der VISION EQXX verdankt seinen herausragenden cW-Wert von 0,17 der strömungsförmigen Grundform, der innovativen, aerodynamisch neutralen Kühlplatte im Unterboden und der aufwändigen Integration von passiven und aktiven Aero-Elementen in die Karosserie.
The VISION EQXX owes its outstanding drag coefficient of 0.17 to its streamlined basic shape, the innovative, aerodynamically neutral cooling plate in the underbody and the elaborate integration of passive and active aero elements in the body.
Der VISION EQXX verdankt seinen herausragenden cW-Wert von 0,17 der strömungsförmigen Grundform, der innovativen, aerodynamisch neutralen Kühlplatte im Unterboden und der aufwändigen Integration von passiven und aktiven Aero-Elementen in die Karosserie. The VISION EQXX owes its outstanding drag coefficient of 0.17 to its streamlined basic shape, the innovative, aerodynamically neutral cooling plate in the underbody and the elaborate integration of passive and active aero elements in the body.
Der VISION EQXX verdankt seinen herausragenden cW-Wert von 0,17 der strömungsförmigen Grundform, der innovativen, aerodynamisch neutralen Kühlplatte im Unterboden und der aufwändigen Integration von passiven und aktiven Aero-Elementen in die Karosserie.
The VISION EQXX owes its outstanding drag coefficient of 0.17 to its streamlined basic shape, the innovative, aerodynamically neutral cooling plate in the underbody and the elaborate integration of passive and active aero elements in the body.
Der VISION EQXX verdankt seinen herausragenden cW-Wert von 0,17 der strömungsförmigen Grundform, der innovativen, aerodynamisch neutralen Kühlplatte im Unterboden und der aufwändigen Integration von passiven und aktiven Aero-Elementen in die Karosserie.
The VISION EQXX owes its outstanding drag coefficient of 0.17 to its streamlined basic shape, the innovative, aerodynamically neutral cooling plate in the underbody and the elaborate integration of passive and active aero elements in the body.
Der VISION EQXX verdankt seinen herausragenden cW-Wert von 0,17 der strömungsförmigen Grundform, der innovativen, aerodynamisch neutralen Kühlplatte im Unterboden und der aufwändigen Integration von passiven und aktiven Aero-Elementen in die Karosserie. The VISION EQXX owes its outstanding drag coefficient of 0.17 to its streamlined basic shape, the innovative, aerodynamically neutral cooling plate in the underbody and the elaborate integration of passive and active aero elements in the body.
Der VISION EQXX verdankt seinen herausragenden cW-Wert von 0,17 der strömungsförmigen Grundform, der innovativen, aerodynamisch neutralen Kühlplatte im Unterboden und der aufwändigen Integration von passiven und aktiven Aero-Elementen in die Karosserie.
The VISION EQXX owes its outstanding drag coefficient of 0.17 to its streamlined basic shape, the innovative, aerodynamically neutral cooling plate in the underbody and the elaborate integration of passive and active aero elements in the body.
Der VISION EQXX verdankt seinen herausragenden cW-Wert von 0,17 der strömungsförmigen Grundform, der innovativen, aerodynamisch neutralen Kühlplatte im Unterboden und der aufwändigen Integration von passiven und aktiven Aero-Elementen in die Karosserie.
The VISION EQXX owes its outstanding drag coefficient of 0.17 to its streamlined basic shape, the innovative, aerodynamically neutral cooling plate in the underbody and the elaborate integration of passive and active aero elements in the body.
Der VISION EQXX verdankt seinen herausragenden cW-Wert von 0,17 der strömungsförmigen Grundform, der innovativen, aerodynamisch neutralen Kühlplatte im Unterboden und der aufwändigen Integration von passiven und aktiven Aero-Elementen in die Karosserie.
The VISION EQXX owes its outstanding drag coefficient of 0.17 to its streamlined basic shape, the innovative, aerodynamically neutral cooling plate in the underbody and the elaborate integration of passive and active aero elements in the body.
Der VISION EQXX verdankt seinen herausragenden cW-Wert von 0,17 der strömungsförmigen Grundform, der innovativen, aerodynamisch neutralen Kühlplatte im Unterboden und der aufwändigen Integration von passiven und aktiven Aero-Elementen in die Karosserie. The VISION EQXX owes its outstanding drag coefficient of 0.17 to its streamlined basic shape, the innovative, aerodynamically neutral cooling plate in the underbody and the elaborate integration of passive and active aero elements in the body.
Der VISION EQXX verdankt seinen herausragenden cW-Wert von 0,17 der strömungsförmigen Grundform, der innovativen, aerodynamisch neutralen Kühlplatte im Unterboden und der aufwändigen Integration von passiven und aktiven Aero-Elementen in die Karosserie.
The VISION EQXX owes its outstanding drag coefficient of 0.17 to its streamlined basic shape, the innovative, aerodynamically neutral cooling plate in the underbody and the elaborate integration of passive and active aero elements in the body.
Der VISION EQXX verdankt seinen herausragenden cW-Wert von 0,17 der strömungsförmigen Grundform, der innovativen, aerodynamisch neutralen Kühlplatte im Unterboden und der aufwändigen Integration von passiven und aktiven Aero-Elementen in die Karosserie.
The VISION EQXX owes its outstanding drag coefficient of 0.17 to its streamlined basic shape, the innovative, aerodynamically neutral cooling plate in the underbody and the elaborate integration of passive and active aero elements in the body.
Der VISION EQXX verdankt seinen herausragenden cW-Wert von 0,17 der strömungsförmigen Grundform, der innovativen, aerodynamisch neutralen Kühlplatte im Unterboden und der aufwändigen Integration von passiven und aktiven Aero-Elementen in die Karosserie.
The VISION EQXX owes its outstanding drag coefficient of 0.17 to its streamlined basic shape, the innovative, aerodynamically neutral cooling plate in the underbody and the elaborate integration of passive and active aero elements in the body.
Der VISION EQXX verdankt seinen herausragenden cW-Wert von 0,17 der strömungsförmigen Grundform, der innovativen, aerodynamisch neutralen Kühlplatte im Unterboden und der aufwändigen Integration von passiven und aktiven Aero-Elementen in die Karosserie.
The VISION EQXX owes its outstanding drag coefficient of 0.17 to its streamlined basic shape, the innovative, aerodynamically neutral cooling plate in the underbody and the elaborate integration of passive and active aero elements in the body.
Der VISION EQXX verdankt seinen herausragenden cW-Wert von 0,17 der strömungsförmigen Grundform, der innovativen, aerodynamisch neutralen Kühlplatte im Unterboden und der aufwändigen Integration von passiven und aktiven Aero-Elementen in die Karosserie.
The VISION EQXX owes its outstanding drag coefficient of 0.17 to its streamlined basic shape, the innovative, aerodynamically neutral cooling plate in the underbody and the elaborate integration of passive and active aero elements in the body.
Der VISION EQXX verdankt seinen herausragenden cW-Wert von 0,17 der strömungsförmigen Grundform, der innovativen, aerodynamisch neutralen Kühlplatte im Unterboden und der aufwändigen Integration von passiven und aktiven Aero-Elementen in die Karosserie.
The VISION EQXX owes its outstanding drag coefficient of 0.17 to its streamlined basic shape, the innovative, aerodynamically neutral cooling plate in the underbody and the elaborate integration of passive and active aero elements in the body.
Der VISION EQXX verdankt seinen herausragenden cW-Wert von 0,17 der strömungsförmigen Grundform, der innovativen, aerodynamisch neutralen Kühlplatte im Unterboden und der aufwändigen Integration von passiven und aktiven Aero-Elementen in die Karosserie.
The VISION EQXX owes its outstanding drag coefficient of 0.17 to its streamlined basic shape, the innovative, aerodynamically neutral cooling plate in the underbody and the elaborate integration of passive and active aero elements in the body.
Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX, Design, Skizze, Exterieur Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX, design sketch exterior
Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX, Design, Skizze, Exterieur Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX, design sketch exterior
Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX, Design, Skizze, Exterieur Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX, design sketch exterior
Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX, Design, Skizze, Reifen mit extrem geringem Rollwiderstand und optimierter aerodynamischer Geometrie sorgen in Kombination mit leichten Magnesiumrädern für mehr Reichweite. Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX, design sketch, ultra-low-rolling-resistance tyres with optimised aerodynamic geometry combine with lightweight magnesium wheels for increased range.
Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX, Design, Skizze, Interieur Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX, design sketch interior
Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX, Design, Skizze, Interieur Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX, design sketch interior
Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX, Design, Skizze, Interieur Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX, design sketch interior
Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX, Design, Skizze, Interieur Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX, design sketch interior