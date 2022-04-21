The road transport department (JPJ) has begun accepting applications for the FE number plate series, which completed its bidding round earlier this month from April 1-5 (results were announced on April 6).
According to the department, applications will be carried out in two phases, with the first currently ongoing from April 18-28, while the second takes place from May 9-13. Applications can be submitted at the counters JPJ Putrajaya and will take three business days to process – only three registration numbers can be submitted per application.
Those interested will need to submit a completed JPJ.eBid 02 form along with a photocopy of their identification document (IC, passport or MyPR for individuals, Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) certificate or business licence for companies).
There’s a RM10 service fee for each registration number successfully applied and the full payment must be made within 14 days of approval. The registration number must then be applied on a vehicle within six months of approval too.
The latest-generation Civic, launched here in January, is codenamed FE, so the latest two-letter Putrajaya plate seems like a perfect fit for those who ordered the sedan. Of course, “FE” can have alternative meanings too, and when mixed with different number orders, things can get quite creative.
Comments
booked civic FE V spec 30/3/2022, was planning to use back old plate. and suddenly saw FE plate open for bidding.
tried bidding to get the number plate i want and won.
how many civics will be sold? and how many of those would really care to have FE plate… please be far sighted a bit lar, make money off something more sustainable from overseas and not just from the ppl. no wonder from wawasan 2020 now need 2030…