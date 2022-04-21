In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 21 April 2022 2:12 pm / 2 comments

The road transport department (JPJ) has begun accepting applications for the FE number plate series, which completed its bidding round earlier this month from April 1-5 (results were announced on April 6).

According to the department, applications will be carried out in two phases, with the first currently ongoing from April 18-28, while the second takes place from May 9-13. Applications can be submitted at the counters JPJ Putrajaya and will take three business days to process – only three registration numbers can be submitted per application.

Those interested will need to submit a completed JPJ.eBid 02 form along with a photocopy of their identification document (IC, passport or MyPR for individuals, Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) certificate or business licence for companies).

There’s a RM10 service fee for each registration number successfully applied and the full payment must be made within 14 days of approval. The registration number must then be applied on a vehicle within six months of approval too.

The latest-generation Civic, launched here in January, is codenamed FE, so the latest two-letter Putrajaya plate seems like a perfect fit for those who ordered the sedan. Of course, “FE” can have alternative meanings too, and when mixed with different number orders, things can get quite creative.