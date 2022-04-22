In Bikes, International Bike News, TVS Motors / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 22 April 2022 10:23 am / 0 comments

While all seems to have gone quiet for TVS in Malaysia, the Indian motorcycle maker is participating in the TVS Asia One-Make Championship that will run concurrently with the 2022 FIM Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC). The TVS Asia championship will see 16 riders from all over Asia competing on the TVS Apache 310RR across four rounds.

The first appearance of the TVS racers will be at Sepang International Circuit (SIC) on May 27 to 29 at the second round of the ARRC, while the second round is yet to be determined. Action then moves to Sugo International Circuit, Japan on August 12 to 14, before the series concludes at Chang International Circuit, Thailand on November 18 to 20.

Designed as an entry-level series for budding motorcycle racers, Ron Hogg, Promotions Director of series organiser Two Wheels Motor Racing said, “the participation of TVS Racing in the One-Make Championship is a bold gesture that would certainly open avenues in discovering new talents… (this) would pave opportunities for riders to pursue professional riding at a higher level.”

Meanwhile, Vimal Sumbly, TVS motor Company’s Head – Premium Business, said, “we take this as an opportunity to take our learnings from the Indian tracks and demonstrate our capabilities internationally. We also look forward to having international racers atop our TVS Asia One Make Apache RR 310 motorcycles competing in the future championships.”

In Malaysia, the TVS brand entered the Malaysian market in 2019 with the launch of the TVS Apache RTR200 4V, priced at RM10,950, and the Neo X3i kapchai. However, not much has been heard since then from Malaysian distributor Daju Motor, nor have any new or updated models been released locally.