In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Matthew H Tong / 22 April 2022 1:14 pm / 2 comments

One of Malaysia’s most popular Proton X50 makes a splashing return with a brand new set of widebody kit. This time, it’s not just a bespoke kit made for Lee’s car, but one that you can purchase and install on your own X50.

According to the Facebook post, the full kit – designed and manufactured locally through JWide Bodykits – comprises 10 items, such as a front lip, side skirts, flared wheel fenders, front and rear diffusers, exhaust covers, and a new ducktail spoiler that sits on the tailgate.

Prices start from RM4,500, and goes up to RM5,500 should you opt for the exhaust covers, tailgate spoiler (can be purchased as a standalone item for RM650-RM750) and widebody trimmings. The good news is, no drilling is required for this kit, and fitment is guaranteed to be on point. Also included in the price is the installation fee.

In case you missed our previous coverage of Lee’s X50, the car now sits on gigantic 21-inch wheels wrapped with low profile Continental ContiSport Contact 5P tyres. These are staggered, so the front wheels are fitted with 275/30 rubbers, and the rear measures 285/30.

Stopping power comes from a pair of 405 mm drilled and ventilated rotors up front (taken from the Cadillac CTS-V), clamped by six-piston pink Brembo calipers. The rear rotors are slightly smaller at 380 mm (taken from a Porsche Cayenne), managed by four-piston clampers. The pink and yellow calipers pay tribute to the Bumblebee and Miltank guises of its past.

The 1.5 litre three-potter has been flashed to make 203 PS and 330 Nm at the wheels when fed with RON100 fuel. This is further augmented with a new cold air intake system and a catless downpipe. There are also adjustable dampers and race-spec bushings all around, making his car the fastest X50 around the Sepang International Circuit with a time of 2 minutes 47.94 seconds.